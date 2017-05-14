Dealt A Winner reigns in rain

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - On a raw night that saw a heavy rain fall from the start of the harness racing card to the end, Dealt A Winner returned to the scene of his biggest career win and scored in the Saturday night feature at the Meadowlands, an $18,000 conditioned pace.

Dealt A Winner, a 5-year-old gelded son of Cam's Card Shark who won the 2015 Cane Pace in 1:47.3, sat a three-hole trip behind Bettor's Edge and Doctor Butch. Approaching three-quarters, Bettor's Edge went off stride, setting the stage for a two-horse stretch duel that Dealt A Winner would go on to win by a neck in 1:50.2. Doctor Butch was second with Gokudo Hanover third.

As the 1-5 public choice, Dealt A Winner returned $2.60 to his backers for owner Jeff Snyder, driver David Miller and trainer Mark Silva. His lifetime earnings now stand at $725,190.

TRIPLE TREAT: Corey Callahan had a driving triple, which included a sweep of the late daily double. ... Drivers David Miller, Andy Miller and Yannick Gingras, as well as trainer Steve Elliott all had two winners on the card.

CHALK TALK: Favorites players had a nice weekend at the Big M. After the chalks went four-for-10 Friday, seven more scored on Saturday, for a total of 11 winning favorites from 21 races (52%).

A LITTLE MORE: Tim Tetrick called in sick and did not drive. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,039,304. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m. ... Next Saturday at the Big M the featured event is the Graduate Series for 4-year-old trotters. Broadway Donna and Dayson, both of whom raced on Friday, are likely participants. Post time for the first race is 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, for the Meadowlands