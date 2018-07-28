Day At The Track

Delightfulmemphisn likes racing in the USA

03:15 PM 28 Jul 2018 NZST
Delightful Memphis seen here in New Zealand with Ricky May in the sulky

CHESTER, PA - Delightfulmemphisn, who had shown a great deal of harness racing ability both in her native Australiasia and in her American debut, put it all together in her second Stateside start, powering off to an effortless 1:51.2 victory in the $14,500 distaff featured pace at Harrah's Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

The victorious daughter of Bettor's Delight gained second-over under the guidance of Brett Miller - normally a pretty good racing spot, although in the recent hot and muggy weather and the corresponding importance of forward race placement, only one of the previous 16 winners at Philly had been able to win off of cover.

But Delightfulmemphisn had no such travel difficulty, tipping wide early on the far turn and then just powering home, her own last half 54.4 with Miller sitting chilly behind the powerful mare. They defeated Brazuca, who rallied from the pocket, by 1¼ lengths, with pacesetter Valuable Art third.

Delightfulmemphisn had record 11 wins and 16 seconds in just 36 Down Under starts, and in her U.S. debut she closed from seventh to be third at The Meadowlands, with her individual last quarter of 25.1. She won easily today for trainer Nifty Norman and the Enzed Racing Stable Inc., and the earner of $233,938 looks like she can go with a tougher cast of competition quite well right now.

