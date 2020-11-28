Deltasun A upsets in feature

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Heading into the Friday night harness racing featured $25,000 high-end conditioned trot at The Meadowlands, Deltasun A had won two of his last four starts, and while he was facing better foes than he had in recent outings, he was dismissed at odds of 16-1, and that created a big payday for his fans.

Driven by George Napolitano Jr. and trained by Andrew Harris, Deltasun A was racing in sixth as the field of eight straightened away down the backstretch. Napolitano moved the 7-year-old gelded son of Tenotrump -Deltasu to the outside and made his way toward leader Warrior One, who had cut out front-end fractions of :27.2 and :55.3, and continued to race on the point past three-quarters in 1:24.4.

Just before the three-quarter mark, 8-5 favorite JL Cruze popped out of the pocket to take his shot at the leader, which provided a live tow for Deltasun A around the far turn. Deltasun A tipped off his cover at the eighth pole, and with some energetic handling from Napolitano, gunned down JL Cruze at the wire by a neck in 1:53.1, just a fifth of a second slower than his lifetime best. Warrior One held third.

Owned by Douglas Overhiser, A Harris Racing and Michael Goldberg Racing, Deltasun A returned $34.60 to his appreciative backers. He now has 22 victories from just 58 lifetime starts and earnings of $209,134.

Deltasun A

A LITTLE MORE: Three drivers stood above the rest on the Friday night card. Andy Miller guided three to the winner's circle while Dave Miller had a driving double. Also registering a double was Scott Zeron, whose winners were sent to the gate at odds of 80-1 and 12-1. Both of Zeron's victories played a major role in giant 50-cent Pick-4 payoffs. The wager that ended in race nine returned $5,960.65, and in the 13th, the payoff was $5,486.55. ... The 20-cent Pick-6 went unhit as both of Zeron's bombs scored during the sequence, setting up a guaranteed pool of $15,000 for Saturday night. Free past performances for the Pick-6, as well as the 20-cent Pick-5, are available at playmeadowlands.com. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,488,170. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations