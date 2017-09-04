Day At The Track

Dewycolorintheline wins $50,000 Trot

10:14 AM 04 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Dewycolorintheline
Dewycolorintheline
Georgia Panagi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, September 3, 2017- 'Dewy Defeats Seven, None Named Truman'. Pole-assigned Dewycolorintheline and harness racing driver Mark MacDonald, held sway Sunday afternoon (Sept. 3rd), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 Open Handicap Trot.

With 'only' an eight-horse field, the weekly trotting feature went at the flat mile.

The field left without 7-5 favorite Taco Tuesday (Jordan Stratton), who broke before the start. A handful were put in play early, including P L Hercules (George Brennan), but that one danced himself into the penalty box prior the first quarter-mile.

When the sorting was completed, Dewycolorintheline had taken over from Money Maven (Brent Holland) soon after a :28.4 opening two furlongs.

It was a 1:00.1 intermission when 96-1 proposition Prime Power N (Steve Smith) gave his backers a thrill with a first-up effort. That one did hang around in and out of a 1:28.3 three-quarters before getting put away.

Dewycolorintheline opened a length-and-a-half in the lane, then held off Money Maven late. The final margin was half-length in 1:57.2. Sumatra (Eric Goodell), Crazshana (Greg Merton) and Prime Power N rounded out the payees.

For third choice Dewycolorintheline, a 7-year-old, 2013 Yonkers Trot-winning son of Deweycheatumnhowe co-owned by (trainer) Ray Schnittker and Dewyolorintheline Stable, it was his fifth win in 19 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $121.50, with the triple returning $627.

Sunday's installment of the 'New York, New York Double' offered a winning combination of 3-Rich Daddy (Saratoga's 3rd race) and 1-Infinisti AS (Yonkers' 4th race) returning $13.50 for every correct $1 wager. Total pool was $5,2,74.

Sunday matinees, along with the 'New York, New York Double,' return Oct. 29th (post time TBA).

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Pennsylvania sire stakes finals in the bank
04-Sep-2017 10:09 AM NZST
Dewycolorintheline wins $50,000 Trot
04-Sep-2017 10:09 AM NZST
Stepien noses out Waterstone in Challenge
04-Sep-2017 10:09 AM NZST
Steve's Hot Rod rolls to new Aces record
04-Sep-2017 05:09 AM NZST
Oldford teams up with The Budster
04-Sep-2017 05:09 AM NZST
Ohio Sires Stakes Champions crowned
04-Sep-2017 05:09 AM NZST
Lima Novelty four-for-four in freshman campaign
04-Sep-2017 01:09 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News