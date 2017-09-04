Dewycolorintheline wins $50,000 Trot

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, September 3, 2017- 'Dewy Defeats Seven, None Named Truman'. Pole-assigned Dewycolorintheline and harness racing driver Mark MacDonald, held sway Sunday afternoon (Sept. 3rd), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 Open Handicap Trot.

With 'only' an eight-horse field, the weekly trotting feature went at the flat mile.

The field left without 7-5 favorite Taco Tuesday (Jordan Stratton), who broke before the start. A handful were put in play early, including P L Hercules (George Brennan), but that one danced himself into the penalty box prior the first quarter-mile.

When the sorting was completed, Dewycolorintheline had taken over from Money Maven (Brent Holland) soon after a :28.4 opening two furlongs.

It was a 1:00.1 intermission when 96-1 proposition Prime Power N (Steve Smith) gave his backers a thrill with a first-up effort. That one did hang around in and out of a 1:28.3 three-quarters before getting put away.

Dewycolorintheline opened a length-and-a-half in the lane, then held off Money Maven late. The final margin was half-length in 1:57.2. Sumatra (Eric Goodell), Crazshana (Greg Merton) and Prime Power N rounded out the payees.

For third choice Dewycolorintheline, a 7-year-old, 2013 Yonkers Trot-winning son of Deweycheatumnhowe co-owned by (trainer) Ray Schnittker and Dewyolorintheline Stable, it was his fifth win in 19 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $121.50, with the triple returning $627.

Sunday's installment of the 'New York, New York Double' offered a winning combination of 3-Rich Daddy (Saratoga's 3rd race) and 1-Infinisti AS (Yonkers' 4th race) returning $13.50 for every correct $1 wager. Total pool was $5,2,74.

Sunday matinees, along with the 'New York, New York Double,' return Oct. 29th (post time TBA).

Frank Drucker