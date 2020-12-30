DG's Caviar extends streak to four

The four year-old son of Prime Time Caviar , bred and owned by Daniel Graber, put a margin of 3¾ lengths between he and Muscles For Life (Wally Hennessey) while The Lionking AS (Kevin Wallis) finished third, eight lengths away. Born To Thrive finished fourth with BJ Lorado picking up the nickel in the classy septet.

The 6 to 5 favorite, Explosivebreakaway, made a miscue leaving to lose all opportunity.

As the wings folded, BJ Lorado zipped off the wings from post two and put Celebrity Miracle, starting from the inside, in the pocket behind him and ripped off first half panels of :27 and :56 with Muscles For Life (post 6) settling in third and DG's Caviar (post 7) finding a spot in fourth.

On the backside, Muscles For Life got the jump on DG's Caviar by brushing up to take charge at the third station in 1:24.4 with DG's Caviar also on the prowl about two lengths back.

In the lane, these two battled out until mid-stretch when DG's Caviar exploded by with authority to put daylight under the moonlight at the wire.

In a post-race interview, Andy Shetler related, "I've been driving for about 30 years now and this is the best one I ever had. He's a fighter, he's tenacious, doesn't give up and is quite versatile now. He's won some on the front and, this time, he proved he can just bide his time until I ask him...and, when I chirp to him, he's ready to put up a fight!"

Despite his winning skein coming in, DG's Caviar was third choice on the board, having skipped a week coming in, to which Shetler explained, "I gave him a week off after his last win--just a week off--he deserved it and was better than ever in winning tonight!"

For DG's Caviar, it was his sixth win of the year in 21 starts, good for $41,180 and $117,075 lifetime to go along with his new mark.

Off as the 7 to 2 third choice, DG's Caviar paid $9.60 to win.

DG's Caviar

The $10,000 Open II Trot went to Bucketlist Hanover, with Kevin Wallis in his sulky for trainer Norman Dessureault and owner Paul Andre D'Lehoux.

This seven year-old altered son of Cantab Hall was away in good order to take charge early, yielded to the Ohio invader My Uncle Cuz (Don Harmon) through panels of :27.3 and :56.4, sat chilly on the backside as Majestic Fire (Jim Meittinis) applied pressure past the third station in 1:26.1, found a seam in the lane and roared home s half length winner in 1:55.2.

My Uncle Cuz did finish second over Majestic Fire while Sooo Handsome rallied to finish fourth. Keegan Ho picked up the scraps in the field of seven.

Bucketlist Hanover sent his career bounty over the $200,000 with the win--$204,254 to be precise and paid $11.40 to win.

Bucketlist Hanover

That score, his 25th lifetime, set up huge scenario for the track's Tuesday night card as the win left the Pick-5 unscathed, resulting in a $19,215 carryover and a $100,000 guaranteed pool--the largest guarantee in the track's history-- for the Tuesday Pick-5, which begins in the first race.

Post time is 7:20 p.m.

Reported by John Berry for Pompano Park