DG's Caviar repeats in open trot

Pompano Beach, FL…December 7, 2020…DG's Caviar, last week's winner of Pompano Park's Open Handicap Trot and dismissed at 7 to 1 odds in this week's similar event, scored a repeat harness racing win for Andy Shetler in 1:55.

The four year-old son of Prime Time Caviar overcame the eight post to whip a stellar $2 million field and reward trainer Shetler and owner Daniel Graber with his second consecutive triumph in the top trot. The faithful who plunked $2 to win on him were also rewarded with a juicy $16.60 mutuel.

A pair of Rick Plano students--Sooo Handsome, driven by Plano, and Keegan Ho, with Dave Ingraham--were next in the mile while the 4 to 5 favorite Muscles For Life (Wally Hennessey) couldn't over come the outside nine post and finished fourth. The 7 to 5 second choice, It's A Herbie picked up the nickel in the classy field of nine.

As the wings folded, It's A Herbie (Verlin Yoder), Kellie's MVP (Jim Meittinis) and DG's Caviar all went vying for the top spot with It's A Herbie getting over to the opening panel in :28.2 before relenting to DG's Caviar heading into turn two. Meanwhile, Muscles For Life went trudging forward and reached fourth halfway through in :57.1. On the backside, DG's Caviar began to feel some pressure from It's A Herbie as they reached the third station in a picked up 1:25.2.

In the lane, DG's Caviar thwarted the challenge of It's A Herbie and handily held the late charging Sooo Handsome to score by 2 1/2 lengths. Keegan Ho was another half-length back in third as the timer read 1:55 for the journey.

DG's Caviar now has four wins in 19 starts, good for $29,930 and $106,825 lifetime.

The $10,000 Open II trot went to Celebrity Miracle, handled by Ken Holliday, in 1:55.1. This four year-old altered son of Celebrity Maserati left from his coveted five post to find the garden spot as EV's Girl (Joe Chindano, Jr.) cut panels of :27.2, :57.2 and 1:25.4. In the lane, Celebrity Maserati found a seam and rolled to a one length win over Born To Thrive (Rick Plano) with Ev's Girl holding on for third over Chav Hanover and Bucketlist Hanover in the full field of 10.

The victory was number nine in 26 starts this year for the winner, who now has 2020 earnings of $47,440 for Jennifer Sansone, who trains for Celebrity Farms.

Off as fourth choice at 12 to 1, Celebrity Maserati paid $27.40 to win.

Also on Monday, the FSBOA sponsored Tom Audley Memorial Stakes for three year-olds, honoring one of the most revered Hall of Fame horsemen in Florida, were held with Callin On Sunday, Rhinestone Cowboy, Gold Star Igotdis and Hurrikanekingjames winning their respective classes.

Callin On Sunday won the first of three non-wagering events by wiring his two foes in the $7,200 Audley Memorial for trotting fillies in 2:00.4 for Mike Simons.

The daughter of Shibboleth Hanover carded panels of :29.2, :59 and 1:28.4 before coasting home a 7 ¾ length win over Brasen Bo (John MacDonald) with Prairie Delight rounding out the competing trio.

Trained by George Coblentz for Nick Coblentz, Callin On Sunday is undefeated in five starts this semester with $28,341 in her six weeks of racing wars. Lifetime, she’s banked $48,6656 in just nine career starts.

In the Audley for sophomore trotters featuring a quartet of geldings, Rhinestone Cowboy, with Mike Micallef handling his lines, led at every pole in scoring a 1:59 lifetime best win for trainer Kim Sears, who co-owns with John Campagnuolo. The son of Proud Bushy carded fractions of :29, 1:00.1 and 1:29.4 before using a :29.1 finale to repel Prairie Romeo (Corey Braden) by a half-length. Prairie Gold Mine (Wally Hennessey) recovered from an early miscue to finish third while YD Dream Machine picked up the last check.

For Rhinestone Cowboy, it was his third win in five 2020 starts sending his earnings to $15,652 for the season and $60,143 lifetime.

In the $7,800 Audley Memorial for pacing fillies, it was Gold Star Igotdid, with Corey Braden in her sulky, getting superb handling to win in 1:56. The daughter of Rock On got in a brief war early with Laurie Lee (Wally Hennessey) before relenting and enjoying a cozy trip in the garden spot through fractions of :228.3, :59 and 1:27.4 before tilting out once they straightened away and used a :28 finale to put six lengths of distance on Laurie Lee at the wire. Alil Touch OfPink was third in this trio of fillies.

Ironically, Gold Star Igotdis is trained by Maggie Audley, daughter of the late Tom Audley with the beneficiary of the purse being the Gold Star Farm. The win sent the winner’s score card to 5-4-0 in 11 starts, good for $33,821 and $61,574 lifetime.

Gold Star Farm spokesperson Maryann Audley lamented, “All credit goes to (daughter-trainer) Maggie and Corey (driver Braden) because they have figured out her quirks! It was really something to see her be able to relax a bit and be content in the pocket and then rocket home. It was unbelievable and unforgettable.”

Finally, the Audley Memorial for colts and geldings was contested on the betting card and, as advertised, Hurrikanekingjames, off at 1 to 20 odds, had nary an anxious moment in scoring a 3 ¼ length win for Carl Garofalo in 1:52.4, this after sawing through fractions of :27.3, :56.1 and 1:24. Repeal and Replace (Rick Plano) was in the garden spot all the way and did finish second while Prairie Valentino (Dave Ingraham) was next. Goldstar Buniholly and Shuldahadahunemoon completed the quintet.

Trained by John Mc Dermott for Jonathan Klee Racing, Kuhen Racing and George Vierno, Hurrikanekingjames, a son of So Surrreal, kept his perfect record at Pompano intact at four-for-four with his seasonal earnings now at $36,984 and $138,295 career-wise.

Racing continues on Tuesday night with free programs available on the isle casino racing website. The carryover jackpot on the tracks popular Super Hi-5 finale has ballooned to $18,645.77. There will also be a $15,000 guaranteed pool on the Pick-4 wager, which begins in race six.

Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.