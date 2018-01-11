Divas Image wins third straight

DOVER, Del --- It's getting to be a habit for Divas Image winning her third consecutive harness racing $25,000 Mare Open pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday, Jan.10 .

Teamed with recent 16,000 winning-driver Tony Morgan, the five-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight -Rocknroll Diva moved into the lead in mid- backstretch on the way to a 1:52.1clocking for Jenn Bongiorno who trains the winner for Our Hrs Cents, Stable 45 and J&T Silva stables. Divas Image is now two-for-two in 2018 and winner of $25,000 in purses

The win was one of three for Morgan. The sharp Sweet Bobbie (Art Stafford Jr.) finished second in front of Newborn Sassy (Tim Tetrick). Enhance Your Mind was scratched in the feature.

In a $17,000 distaff pace, Art Stafford Jr. piloted Bad Lightning to his second win of the meet edging race favorite OK Jasmine (Tim Tetrick) second, and Shesarocker (Vic Kirby), third. A four-year-old by Badlands Hanover -Malocchio owned and trained by Josh Parker and Nanticoke Rating.

Magicinthemoonlite with Ross Wolfenden won the 1:57.1 photo in the $16,000 female pace. Moment To Ponder (Eddie Davis Jr.) and Imadragonlady (Tetrick) were second and third respectively. Jeff Stafford conditions the Mr. Apples -Damian Hoss four-year-old, owned by Linda Condon and Kevin Freeman, who won for the sixth time in her career.

Tony Morgan and Corey Callahan had three winners each, Art Stafford Jr. had a double..

MISSILE J, MACON GEORGIA A NEW TO $25,000 OPEN PACE THURSDAY

A pair of hard-hitting newcomers – Macon Georgia A and Missle J – along with six-fast stalwarts tangle in the $25,000 Open pace at Dover Downs.

John McGill and Brian Carsey’s Missle J, no stranger to local fans, returns after a big 2017 season with Ross Wolfenden in the bike and Macon Georgia A recently claimed for $50,000 by Bill and John Emmonds and Bamond Racing. He had seven wins banking $130,815 last year. Among the regulars, Niss Allen and Crissman Inc.’s Major Uptrend has been a potent force in track top events last meet with Tony Morgan, his regular driver.

Cajon Lightning, owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms, has already won four feature races this season with Art Stafford Jr. at the controls. Returning after a pair of seconds in Meadowlands features is the Wayne Givens trained Sweet Rock racing for Reggie Hazzard and Legacy Racing. He starts from outside post 8.

Other major contenders are the Corey Callahan driven Arque Hanover for Abe Basen, Tom Lazzaro, and Robert Cooper Stable, the red-hot Baileys Rock N with Tim Tetrick who steps up after six wins in his last seven starts, Gerries Sport, a top-class Indiana pacer owned by Rich Lombardo , Carl Atley and Gerrie Tucker, with driver Allan Davis, complete the strong field of eight.

Another outstanding undercard presents two $25,000-$35,000 Claiming Handicaps, an $18,000, a $16,000 and a $14,000 paces along with a pair of $25,000, $30,000, $35,000 Claimers on the 13-race power-packed program.

Marv Bachrad