Shartin N impressive in American debut

DOVER, Del. --- Starting from outside post 8 proved no problem for Divas Image on the way to her fourth straight $25,000 harness racing victory at Dover Downs on Wednesday, Jan 24.

With last season's Horse of the Meet leading at the quarter, Tony Morgan moved Divas Image up to take the front and never was headed the rest of a 1:52.1 mile. Jenn Bongiorno trains the five-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight -Rocknroll Diva to a convincing victory for Our Hrs Cents, Stable 45, and J&T Silva stables. A 14-times winner of $338,082 in her career, Divas Image has now won six of her last eight races. Enhance Your Mind (Vic Kirby) followed the winner to finish second in front of Newborn Sassy (Tim Tetrick) who streaked down the passing lane to take third money. Empress Deo was scratch to make it a seven horse starting field.

Tim Tetrick debuted a new member of the Jim King Stable driving Shartin N to her first North American start and win chalking up a 1:52.1 success in a $17,000 distaff pace. Now owned by Rich Pollucci and JoAnn Looney-King, the Down Under-bred five-year-old crossed the Pacific with an impressive record in Australia, seven wins, three seconds in 13 races. Roselily (Art Stafford Jr.) finished second with Rockin BB (Eddie Davis Jr.) the show horses.

Tetrick racked up the first of three wins guiding Stormtracker to a new record 1:52.4 performance in a $15,000 Mares pace. The triumph was the third straight for the four-year-old by Big Jim-Stonebridge Breeze trained by Linda Toscano for J, Mehlenbacher, Enviro and Bay's stables. Absolutely Best (Davis Jr.) was runner-up. Going Again (Vince Copeland) was third.

Corey Callahan had a four bagger, Tim Tetrick won three while trainer Nick Callahan and Breakaway Stable had two wins.

HIGHALATOR MAKES SEASON’S DEBUT IN DOVER 4-YEAR-OLD OPEN

Highly regrded Highalator, an 11-time winner last year, makes his 2018 debut Thursday, Jan. 25 in an $18,000 Four-Year-Old Open/Handicap pace on a solid 13-race card at Dover Downs.

After qualifying twice, the Jenny Bier and Joann Dombeck pacer will be driven by Vic Kirby meeting Jo Ann Looney-King’s Q’s Cruise and Tim Tetrick making his first start in nearly a month and handicapped with outside post 7. Other strong contenders are Brian and Carrie Malone’s Hypothetical, piloted by Tony Morgan; Paul Ministrelli’s Indiana standout Down On Mainstreet, handled by Art Stafford Jr.; GeorgeTeague’s Nine Ways with Montrell Teague in the bike. Tina and Joe Clark’s Automatic Dragon drew the rail with Russell Foster driving and Allwillworkout with Corey Callahan driving for Mike Horn and Alex Rice Jr.

In the first of two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming Handicaps: Ron Davis’ Ideal Fashion (Tony Morgan) is fresh from a 1:50.4 win last week; Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis’ Jet Airway and Whirl Monroe (Kirby), racing for Arty Foster II and Wanda May Saulsbury head the opposition. In the other division, Cyclone Kiwi N (Tetrick) is back in ownership to Bamond Racing; Eric Foster’s Play The Field (R.Foster) and Big Place (Stafford Jr.), owned by Ken Wood, Bill Ditmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms, lead the opposition.

A $16,000, two $14,500 and two $14,000 paces are on the strong undercard.

Dover Downs offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Racing is set each Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. A fine and varied selection of food is available to enjoy while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races is featured daily from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad