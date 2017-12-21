Divas Image takes feature; Tetrick wins four

DOVER, Del --- Divas Image used the passing lane to catch Enhance Your Mind (Vic Kirby) nearing the finish line for a 1:51.3 harness racing victory in this week's $25,000 Mares Open pace on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Dover Downs.

In her second start at the track, Tim Tetrick reversed strategy from the previous week when Divas Image led from the start only to be caught deep in the lane fiishing third beaten by a length. This time the four-year-old Bettor's Delight -Rocknroll Diva came away with her fourth win of the year for trainer Jen Bongiorno and owners Our Hrs Cents, Stb 45 and J&TSilva stables. She now has won $142,672 in 2017 and $300,582 lifetime. Enhance Your Mind was second with Sweet Bobbie (Art Stafford Jr.), who prompted the pace on the backstretch, took third.

Frank Chick's Rockin BB and driver Eddie Davis Jr. made it two-in-a-row notching a 1:52.3 victory in an $18,000 Winner's pace. Topville Camero (Kirby) was next with World Apart (Tetrick) the show horse. Rockin BB is a Rockin Image -Yankee Pankee BB filly trained by Kevin Lare, who won for the seventh time this campaign good for $129,755 in purses.

Cocktail Time won for the third time in her last four outings as Art Stafford Jr. guided the three-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight -Panevolence to a new record 1:52 clocking in a $16,000 Female pace. Magicinthemoonlite (Ross Wolfenden) got up for second edging early leader Absolutely Best (Davis Jr.), third.

Use Your Noodle put on a gallant effort in the stretch to score a 1:52.1 triumph in a $13,000 Filly and Mares pace. Vic Kirby kept Use Your Noodle going under major pressure in the stretch to win for the fifth time this season. The Artzina -Lo Gophobia four-year-old now has won $41,399 this year. BJ's Sweetheart (Russell Foster) got second in front of Hold It Hanover (Callahan).

Corey Callahan, his dad Nick Callahan and Breakaway Racing recorded their second win of the day when Valuable Art won his second straight posting the fastest time on the program, a 1:51.2 triumph in a $12,000 Female pace. Fashion Showdown (Ton Morgen) closed fast for second in front of Roselily (Stafford Jr.) The Art Official -Race me Valerie four-year-old lifted her seasonal earnings to 115,394.

Tim Tetrick drove four winners. For the third consecutive day, Corey Callahan had three wins. Vic Kirby, trainer Nick Callahan and Breakaway Stable had a double.

CAJON LIGHTNING, ARQUE HANOVER HEAD $25,000 OPEN THURSDAY

A wide open $25,000 Open pace is the headline attraction on the final race program of 2017 on Thursday, Dec. 21at Dover Downs.

Razor sharp Cajon Lightning with Art Stafford Jr., driving for trainer Eric Ell and owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms, winner of the last two feature races was assigned post 8 in this week’s top race. Among his seven rivals is Sicily who dead-heated Cajon Lightning in 1;49.3 two starts back is also back with driver Montrell Teague. Wayne Gives trains the top contender for Reggie Hazzard and legacy Racing.

Not to be overlooked are Niss Allen and Crissman Inc.’s Major Uptrend with Tony Morgan; the fast Arque Hanover and Corey Callahan racing for Abe Basen, Tom Lazzaro, and Robert Cooper Stable; a pair of three-year-olds, Jo Ann Looney King’s Q’s Cruise, piloted by Vic Kirby and Only Money Inc. and trainer Jason Skinner’s Bags To Riches, with Tim Tetrick in the bike.

Gerries Sport, is a newcomer to the lineup. A top performer from Indiana, Allan Davis will drive for trainer Josh Green and owners, Rich Lombardo , Carl Atley and Gerrie Tucker.

The final race program of the 2017 portion of the six-month long season sports an outstanding undercard with two $25,000-$30,000 Claiming Handicaps, a $16,000 and two $14,000 paces on the 13-race power-packed program.

Dover Downs now offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

After the traditional Christmas Holiday Week break, on New Year’s Day, Monday Jan. 1, Dover Downs returns racing four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races is featured daily from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

From everyone at Dover Downs, Happy Holidays and a Great New Year 2018.

Marv Bachrad