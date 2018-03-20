Déjà vu Blue & Star Sapphire impressive

DOVER, Del.--- Déjà vu Blue and Star Sapphire scored impressive harness racing wins in $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 2nd leg three-year-old Filly pace preliminaries on Monday (March 19) at Dover Downs.

Déjà vu Blue won the fastest of the prelims scoring one of the fast wins of the DSBF sakes trotting a 1:56.4 wire-to-wire victory, her second straight of her sophomore season. Tim Tetrick was at the controls of the black Anders Bluestone -Classy N Quik filly for trainer Dylan Davis, Howard Taylor Tom Lazzaro and Mike Casalino Jr. On her back was Alpine Chic who sat second the entire route for Allan Davis. Uptown Spunk finished third for Roger Plante.

Star Sapphire picked up her first win of the year in her second start in the second $20,000 DSBF prelim. The 2017-2018 freshman champion took the front early and recorded a 1:58 triumph with Russell Foster driving the Tui Stone trainee owned by Serendipity Stable.Vandalous, piloted by Corey Callahan, was next with AB's Royal Punkin the third filly with Pat Berry driving.

Cashendash Hanover , who left from the outside and found room sixth, rolled four wide at the top of the stretch for Tim Tetrick and came on to score a 1:51.1 victory in the $15,000 Claiming Pace. The Dylan Davis owned-and- trained veteran won for the third time this year, his 41st bringing his career earnings to $513,519. The second, through fourth finishers in the event, dropped down in claiming price, and were all claimed. Ballinrobe (Vic Kirby) finished second, Mister Virgin (Jonathan Roberts), third and Lew's Maverick (Montrell Teague) fourth.

Tony Morgan led all drivers with three wins while owner Hoard Taylor also had a triple. Rivers Tim Tetrick, Russell Foster , Ross Wolfenden, trainer Dylan Davis and owner Howard Taylor had two wins each.

Next week, Monday through meet closing day, Thursday (March 29) brings the 2017-2018 Dover Downs meet to a close. Highlight of the event, are four DSBF $100,000 finals featuring the top eight point-getters in each of the four divisions.

Marv Bachrad