DOVER, Del.--- Déjà vu Blue and Vandalous scored impressive harness racing victories in $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 1st leg three-year-old filly trot preliminaries at Dover Downs on Monday (March 12).

Tim Tetrick drove Déjà vu Blue into the lead after the opening quarter and led the rest of the way for a 1:58.2 lifetime best in the first $20,000 prelim for owners Howard Taylor,Tom Lazzaro and tainer Dylan Davis. Uptown Spunk, who made a big move on the backstretch for Roger Plante finished second edging Star Sapphire and Russell Foster.

Vandalous and Corey Callahan also got the early lead and then hold off Alpin Chic (Allan Davis) to notch a 2:01.1 triumph in the second $20,000 prelim, Bosston Ruth (Jonathan Roberts) was the show finisher.

The 2nd leg prelims continue next Monday with the top eight finishers qualifying for the $100,000 final on meet closing day, March 29. Tuesday, sophomore trotting colt angle in $20,000 DSBF 1st leg prelims. Super Fly, Sky Marshal and Seafood Suzie Blue lead a seven- male field.

Ross Wolfenden, Allan Davis, Jonathan Roberts and owner Howard Taylor had two wins each.

ROYAL BECCA J, HONOR AND SERVE HEAD DOVER TWIN-TROT FEATURES

Royal Becca J and Honor And Serve are the program favorites in a trotting double feature, separate divisions of the $15,000 Winners-Over trot, the Tuesday (3/13) features, at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

In one section with a $16,000 purse, Honor And Serve is the fastest repeat winner from last week when Corey Callahan drove the win for Howard Taylor, Tom Lazaro and trainer Dylan Davis. Mark Ford’s Dynamic Edge steps up with Vic Kirby after a victory preceded by two second-place finishes, both by a nose. Big Valley Speed makes his second start for Foulk Stables after being claimed. Jonathan Roberts will drive. Tina and Joe Clark’s Baximum gets a better post position this week with Russell Foster in the bike.

Bill Sartin’s Donnie Darko with Ross Wolfenden , is enjoying a good season. Callen Racing’s Spunky Jack, also should profit by a better post with Roger Plante driving. Frank Chick’s Awsome Valley and Eddie Davis Jr. is burdened by post 8 while Perseverance leaves from the second tier with Art Stafford Jr. driver for Wood, Dittmar, Iaquinta, and Tribbett Racing.

In a $15,000 division, Jack Parker Jr. drives Chip Moore’s Royal Becca J, who had won two feature trots back in January and now leaves from post 6. Blownoutofthewater scored a strong 1:54.3 victory las week with Tony Morgan driving for owner Midsize Construction It was his third win of the year. Mike Casalino Jr.’s Tough Mac is rounding into top form with a third two stats back and a second, beaten only a half-length finishing second.

Two other starters won their last starts. Bamond Racing’s Crazshana with Tim Tetrick and Filled Donut, handled by Art Stafford Jr. for owned Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Larry Walls. Wisenheimer, leased and rained by Jenny Melander, has been racing well with Russ Foster in the bike. I Like My Boss, one of the top Delaware-bred trotters ever, will be tough starting from post 1 with Allan Davis piloting.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. An excellent selection of food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations. Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad