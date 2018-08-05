Records set by Don't Let'Em in Haughton

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --- August 4, 2018 - Don't Let'em, driven by Yannick Gingras, led wire-to-wire to win by 3 1/4 lengths, setting a stakes and track harness racing record of 1:51 4/5 in the 38th edition of $422,350 Peter Haughton Memorial Final for two-year-old trotting colts and geldings, the fourth race on Saturday afternoon at the Meadowlands.



By winning the Peter Haughton, Don't is the early favorite for the 2019 Hambletonian as the race has always served as a preview to harness racing's biggest trotting race. He is trained by Jimmy Takter.



Wallner previously held the track record of 1:53, set on October 29, 2016.



At odds of 3-1, Don't Let'em took the lead at the quarter in 27.1 and never looked back. Don't Let'em paid $8.00, $4.20, and $3.20.



The 11-1 Green Manalishi S ($12.20, $9.80), driven by David Miller, finished second and Mass Fortune K finished third ($27.00) by 6 Â¼ lengths.



"It doesn't surprise anyone from the farm or any of the ownership. He is a very, very talented horse," said General Manager Art Zubrod of Brittany Farms, the co-owner and breeder of the Muscle Hill colt who is also owned by Christina Takter, John Fielding and Herb Liverman.



This was Gingras's second win of the day and his fourth Haughton win, having won with You Know You Do (1:54.2) in 2017, Southwind Frank (1:53.4) in 2015 and Father Patrick (1:54.1) in 2013.

From the Meadowlands Publicity Department