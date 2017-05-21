Art Rooney & Lismore Eliminations

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, May 20, 2017 -- Harness racing world champion Downbytheseaside (Dave Miller, $3.10) was as odds-on advertised Saturday night (May 20th), winning Yonkers Raceway's lone $40,000 elimination for the 27th Art Rooney Pace for 3-year-olds.

Starting from the second tier in the nine-to-get-to-eight foray, Downbytheseaside found himself three-wide at the half in a race that had much more movement than expected. Last season's Lawrence B. Sheppard Pace winner, Summer Side (Ray Schnittker), made the first lead, stuffing Stealth Bomber (Brent Holland) in behind before a :28.1 opening quarter-mile.

However, Stealth Bomber wanted to no part of the pocket. That one made the lead, with last season's New York Sire Stakes champion Funknwaffles (Brian Sears) and 'Seaside' in hot pursuit.

Downbytheseaside fronted the fray right at the :55.4 intermission, than continued toward a 1:24.3 three-quarters. Stealth Bomber then moved again, vacating a three-hole in front of Miso Fast (Matt Kakaley).

Downbytheseaside opened a coupled of lengths in and out of the final turn, winning by a length-and-a-quarter in 1:52.2. Miso Fast snapped Stealth Bomber for second, with Summer Side and Mac's Jackpot (Jason Bartlett) rounding out the payees.

Funknwaffles tired to sixth, with Henry the Dragon (Montrell Teague) and rank outsider Rollin' About (Brent Holland) also earning invites to next Saturday night's (May 27th) $300,000 final. Heaven's Gait (Jordan Stratton) made a filthy break passing the three-quarters, winding up last and not making the finale.

For Downbytheseaside, a son of Somebeachsomewhere trained by Brian Brown for co-owners Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing, it was his second win in as many season starts (career 10-for-15). The exacta paid $$7.70, the triple returned $57 and the superfecta paid $341.50.

"I was pleased with the race," Miller said. "I had to use him some early and ran in a bit in the turns, but we can work on that before the final."

Miller began his evening drilling seven inside rivals (:28.4, :59.1, 1:27.4, 1:55.1) with Agent Q ($6.80) in the first of two, $20,000 elims for the Lismore (3-year-old pacing fillies).

Last season's NYSS frosh champ, even-money choice Tequila Monday (Sears), wound up second from second-over, with Caviart Ally (Andrew McCarthy) a first-up third. Ashlee's Spitfire (Dan Dube), at 50-1 the longest shot on the board, was fourth. That quartet returns for next Saturday night's $140,770 final.

"Handy," was Miller's succinct description of his date.

For second choice Agent Q, a daughter of Western Terror co-owned by Martin Scharf, Rochetti Racing and Robert Muscara, she's now 2-for-2 this season

The second elimination for the Lismore, complete with no show wagering, saw the reason for same--3-10 favorite Ain't Three OK (Sears)--jump it off in the first turn and trail throughout.

Pole-sitting Big City Betty (Jim Marohn Jr., $21.60) went the distance (:28.3, :58.1, 1:27, 1:55.2), whipping Gotthisone Hanover (George Brennan) by 2¼ lengths in a two-speed number. Warrawee Sunshine (Miller) was a ground-saving third as the 29-1 longshot, with Caviart Cherie (McCarthy) fourth and back for the final.

For third choice 'Betty,' a Bettor's Delight miss co-owned by (trainer) Steve Salerno and Bruce Potter, it was her second win three '17 tries. The exacta paid $149, with the triple returning $965.

"This filly has a quick turn of speed, but she has the manners of an older horse," Marohn said. "I never even saw what happened with Brian's (Sears') horse (Ain't Three OK), but mine was very comfortable."

The open draw for both stakes finals takes place Monday afternoon (May 22nd).

Saturday night's pair of $55,000 Open Handicaps were won by...

Trot, Red Hot Herbie (Dan Dube, $19.60) in 1:55.3;

Pace, Mach it So (Holland, $7.90) in 1:51.2.