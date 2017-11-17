Downbytheseaside becomes a $2m winner

DOVER, Del. --- Downbytheseaside became a $2 million winner, Bill's Man closed strongly for harness racing driver Tim Tetrick's first of four wins, Agent Q got up for Hall of Famer David Miller and Dream Together -led off the four Matron Stakes championships on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Dover Downs. Tim Tetrick added to his current leading driver total scoring four winners.

The passing lane was handy for driver Chris Page to catch front-pacing Filibuster in the final steps for a 1:50.1 victory on a chilly and windy night. Brian Brown trains the Somebeachsomewhere -Sprig Hanover colt owned by Joe Sbrocco, Rich Lombardo, Country Club Acres and Diamond Creek Racing. It was his 12th win of the year with two seconds and three thirds. Bringing his earnings to $1,430,922 this season and $2,008.028 lifetime. Filabuster Hanover (Yannick Gingras) was a game second with longshot Eddard Hanover (Tetrick) third.

M&L of Delaware, the nom de course for Ralph, Roz and Doug Paul, longtime harness patrons who usually own pacers, now have a Matron trotting champion with their partner Bill Wiswell. Tim Tetrick guided Bill's Man to a come-from-off the pace 1:52.2 career fastest win. What The Hill (David Miller) and Devious Man (Andy Miller) traded leads before Bill's Mann closed with authority for his fifth win of the season. John Butenschoen conditions the Credit Winner -Silver Springs trotter who now has banked $453,396 of his more than half-million dollar lifetime earnings. Devious Man was a close second with Top Flight Angel (Daniel Dube) third.

David Miller and Agent Q got home first in the $182,700 Matron sop filly final. The daughter of Western Terror -Teenage Paige scored her 10th triumph of 2017 with two seconds and two thirds for Martin Scharf, Bob Muscara and Rochetti Cassar Racing. Aaron Lambert trains the now winner of $1,137,620. Another $1-million winner Idyllic Beach (Gingras) was runner-up with Tequilas Monday (Brett Miller) third.

Determination of Montreal's Dream Together handled by Daniel Dube, caught Evelyn (Andy Miller) at the wire to notch a 1:53.2 win at the wine for trainer Luc Blais. The Muscle Hill - Danae three-year-old won for the fourth time this year, the 13th time in 15 starts that she finished 1,2,3. Race favorite Ice Attraction (Ake Svanstedt) finished third.

Mach It So, the oldest horse at seven in the /$30,000 Preferred Handicap, was a 1:50.3 winner. Jeff Bamond trains the Mach Three -Beach Dancer gelding for Bamond Stables. Sweet Rock (Vic Kirby) was second. Always At My Place (Gingras) took third. Ironically, Christen Me N was scratch and it was on his real birthday.

Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms' Cajon Lighting was at his best to win the $26,000 Open pace in 1L51.1 with Yannick Gingras in the bike. Arque Hanover (Corey Callahan) was a head back in second with Q's Cruise (Tetrick) third.

Marv Bachrad