'Seaside' destroys rivals in $308,060 feature

DOVER, Del. --- Downbytheseaside went out a winner rushing to a 1:48.3 victory in his final race prior to stallion duty. Harness racing driver Chris Page directed the convincing victory, his 14th of the season with a separately owned Brian Brown stablemate Fear The Dragon second. Russell Foster won two of the four $100,000 DSBF Two-Year-Old Dover Downs Finals on the Thursday, Nov. 30, the biggest day in 2017 Delaware harness racing.

Diver Chris Page moved the Somebeachsomewhere colt quickly into the lead after a :26.2 opening panel. From there on it was a Downbytheseaside. The three-year-old passed the half in :54.2 and reached the three-quarters in 1:21.1 with Fear The Dragon (David Miller) 3-lengths off. A :27.1 final dash sealed the victory for owners Joe Sbrocco, Rich Lombardo, Country Club Acres and Diamond Creek Racing. For Chris Page, who was a Dover Downs regular several years back, it was the fifth time he drove Downbytheseaside, all wins.

David Miller was high on Fear The Dragon's effort as well. "I thought he could go in 1:49, but the race was in 1:48.3. Bandolito and Heston Blue Chip share the track record of 1:48.

This was the third edition of the Hap Hansen Progress Pace, so-named. Previously, on became the track's signature event in 1996, until adding the name of one of the sport's leading administrators, who was a part of the late Brandywine Raceway and Dover Downs.

Russell Foster was star of the four $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF). The 28-year-old Foster drove two of the winners in his personal biggest day in the sport. In the DSBF freshman filly trot, Foster guided Serendipity Sable's homebred Star Sapphire conditioned by Tui Stone to her third straight triumph with a near wire-to-wire 1:59 performance. From the first crop of Anders Bluestone -Victory Starburst, she won the $100,000 Harrington final and now has a seasonal total of $125,650. Race favorite Vandalous (Corey Callahan) finished second.

Foster returned in the $100,000 Colt Pace nipping race favorite Evolution Tour (Tim Tetrick) by a nose in 1:51. George Leager, bred, owns and trains the No Spin Zone -Queen Kathy colt who has made the winner's circle nine times in 11 starts with two second earning $151.797. Transitioning Joy (Montrell Teague) finished third after leaving from outside post 8.

In another photo finish verdict, Sky Marshall got up in the last stride for trainer Carlo Poliseno, who owns the CR Commando -Penny Lane colt with Jane Dunavant, to win the $100,000 Colt trot. Super Fly (Art Stafford Jr.) had built up a big lead turning for home, but could not hold off Sky Marshall, who won in1:56.4, his first victory. He now has earned $76,000 in the DSBF stakes. Brother Kenny (Tetrick) was the third finisher.

In yet another race decided by the photo-finish camera, Go Sandy Go overtook front-pacing Pedal Power (Tetrick) in the last stride for a 1:53.4 victory in the $100,000 Filly Pace Final. Jason Green piloted the Roddy's Bags Again -Bit Of Trick daughter for owner-breeders trainer Josh Green and Brent Outten. She has now banked $65,000 this campaign.

Bags To Riches, arguably the best Delaware-sired pacer, won the $25,000 Open pace on the undercard. David Miller steered the Roddy's Bags Again -Paint The Sky Blue sophomore to his sub 1:50 performance beating Sicily (Teague) and Cajon Lightning (Gingras) home in 1:49.4.He won for the eighth time this year raising his earnings to $174,927 and $261,789 lifetime for breeder Only Money Inc. and partner trainer Jason Skinner.

In another fast mile, Major Uptrend and Tony Morgan negotiated a 1:49.3 victory in a $13,000 Winners-Over pace for owners Niss Allen Inc. and trainer TimCrissman. El Bloombito (Sean Bier) and Little Ben (Tetrick) were second and third respectively..

Monday through Thursday. post time is 4:30 p.m. The daily program features a 50-cent Pick 5 (races 2-6) and a late daily double ( races 12 and 13). There is no live racing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Dover Downs.

General parking and admission are free. Reservations are suggested for the Winner's Circle Restaurant's acclaimed Buffet and for the 4-star Dover Downs Hotel. Call 302-674-4600.Top harness and thoroughbred races are featured in the Racing and Sports Book daily for 12 Noon until 12 Midnight.

LATE AFTERNOON EARTHQUAKE AT 4.4 MAGNITUDE THURSDAY

Just before the 2nd race at Dover Downs, Thursday (Nov. 30), an earthquake, said to be 4.4 magnitude, shook the racetrack and Dover, Del. vicinity.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms that at 4:48 p.m. EST, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred. The coordinates of the quake (39.2N 75.4W) put the center of the quake 10 miles northeast of Dover, in the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, at a depth of eight miles.

Marv Bachrad