Dr.J Hanover wins $50,000 Open

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, October 28, 2017- Harness racing odds-on Dr.J Hanover (Brent Holland, $3.90) took it to the house (call) Saturday night (Oct. 28th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 Open Handicap Pace.

Sent right down the road from assigned post position No. 4, Dr. J Hanover left around pole-sitting Thisjetsabookin' (Jason Bartlett), then had few issues (:27.4, :56.3, 1:23.4, 1:52).

It was Bit of a Legend N (Jordan Stratton) settling third, then unable to author a second move down the backside before backtracking to the cones. Meanwhile, Dr. J Hanover opened a length-and-a-half lead into the lane, then held sway by a length.

Bit of a Legend N did close inside for second, with a belated The Real One (Pat Lachance), Thisjetsabookin' and Scott Rocks (Eric Goodell) settling for the remainder.

For Dr. J Hanover, a 4-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding co-owned by Brad Grant, Robert Leblanc, Steven Wienick & Irwin Samelman and trained by Tony Alagna, it was his fifth win in 21 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $16, with the triple returning $48.60.

A remainder Yonkers races Sunday (Oct. 29th) with a 12-race, all-trot program and a High Noon first post. The remaining five Sunday matinees through the end of the season are post time TBA.

Frank Drucker