Mr D’s Dragon impressive for team Lind

WILKES-BARRE PA – Mr D’s Dragon left from the rail, went right to the lead, and “improved his position from there,” scoring an easy 4½ length harness racing victory in the $18,000 featured pace Sunday night at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Driver Christian Lind hustled the four-year-old altered son of Dragon Again right to the top and caused wholesale tucks to the 26 quarter, then backed off the half to 55.1. Mr D’s Dragon then sped his third quarter in 27 to open up a six length lead, and cruised home well in hand to trip the timer in 1:50.1, lowering his mark two seconds and finishing only 2/5 of a second of Orillia Joe’s 1:49.4 seasonal standard at The Downs.

Miso Fast, third in the Breeders Crown last year behind Downbytheseaside and Huntsville, was the 3-5 favorite in his sophomore debut, but he couldn’t catch the whirlwind winner, although he did get second in a three-way photo over Candell (third) and Johnny Q (fourth). But tonight none of them was in the league of Mr D’s Dragon, owned by Bender Sweden Inc., Elmer Fannin, and trainer Staffan Lind, who like his son Christian posted his second win of the card; Team Lind would then take a later race to wrap up a perfect 3-for-3 night at the mountain oval.

In a $16,000 trot, Libertarian, limited to 12 starts in his first three years of eligibility for racing, continued to make up for lost time, running his seasonal tally to 5-for-9 by winning in 1:54.3, six lengths clear at the finish for driver Matt Kakaley and trainer Rich Gillock. The royally-bred Donato Hanover gelding, a half-brother to $670,000+ winner Major Athens, is finally rewarding the patience of owners Thomas Brice and Charles Resecki.

Monday’s card will feature two $30,000 Championship paces in the Bobby Weiss Series competition, with Dash Of Dragon, Highalator, and Talent Soup sure to draw attention in the event for males, with the distaff Championship likely to find Andrew Harris stablemates Cousin Mary and Itty Bitty figuring prominently in the racing action.

PHHA / Pocono