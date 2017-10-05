DSBF 2-year-old finals leave two unbeaten

HARRINGTON, Del. - Four $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 2-year-old finals, which showcased Delaware's top sired harness racing horses were contested Wednesday at Harrington Raceway on a beautiful fall day.

While five horses entered the finals unbeaten, only two remained unblemished when the dust settled on the 13-race program.

Jeff and David Clark's Gracefully Forgiven ($2.60, Art Stafford Jr.) won the pacing filly final and remained unbeaten in four starts with a 1:56.3 open length score over Ibetyoucanwiggle and Pedal Power.

The Roddy's Bags Again filly set all the fractions and was a decisive victor for her co-owner and trainer Jeff Clark.

The filly trotting final went to Serendipity Stable's Star Sapphire ($19, Russell Foster), who was a 2:01.3 winner over Deja Vu Blue and Vandalous. From the first crop of Anders Bluestone , it was the first career win in three starts Star Sapphire, who is trained by Tui Stone.

Andrew Glassmeyer's Bosston Cruiser ($2.60, Jon Roberts) was a 2:01 winner in the male trotting final, with a narrow win over Brother Kenny and Sky Marshal. The Glassmeyer-trainee held off a late charge from Brother Kenny to the wire in a photo finish. Bosston Cruiser, a son of Don Boss Vita , remained unbeaten in four starts.

Foster piloted another winner when owner/trainer George Leager's Slick Tony ($6.40) was a 1:55 winner in the final for male pacing colts. The No Spin Zone colt sustained a giant first over move and held off a hard charge by Evolution Tour to the wire. Transitioning Joy was the pacesetter and finished third.

There were two $20,000 DSBF consolation events, both won by Clyde Francis-trainees for owner George Teague Jr. and son, driver Montrell Teague. Nozy Neighbor ($6) won the pacing filly consolation in 1:59.3., while Mingo ($3) prevailed in the colts and geldings consolation in 1:57.2.

Celebrity Pegasus ($4, Art Stafford Jr.) won the overnight feature, a $15,000 Open Trot in 1:56.1 for owners Ken Wood, Bill Ditmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms. "Pegasus" is trained by Eric Ell.

Matthew Sparacino