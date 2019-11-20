Dad claims honors in a family affair

A family quinella for the Hewitt family in Blayney’s Carnival of Cups feature event, the Billy Soo Memorial Cup

The ever-popular NSW harness racing Carnival of Cups rolled onto Blayney last weekend-and the feature event went down to the wire in a thrilling family affair.

Experienced trainer Bernie Hewitt, based at Georges Plains, near Bathurst, teamed with his oldest son Jason to take out the $12,750 TAB Billy Soo Memorial Blayney Cup with five-year-old mare Scarlet Babe (Western Terror-Ashlees Babe (Armbro Operative).

But it wasn't before some heart stopping moments over the latter stages when Ziggy Rocks, trained by Bernie's daughter Gemma and driven by her husband Mat Rue, sprouted wings and stormed home at a great rate of knots.

"We ended up getting there by a half head, but I thought our horse did a good job," Bernie said.

"The first 200 metres were super quick because Jason had to work early out of the gate to cross, and then rev up again to get to the front, and hold the lead," he said.

"But Gemma's pacer certainly sprinted hard over the final 100 metres up the home straight, that's for sure. It was back near last most of the way."

Reinsman Jason has enjoyed a good association with Scarlet Babe, with two drives on the pacer in her career, for two wins and a second.

He rated her to a nicety over the mini marathon race distance of 2400m. After the early burn, he dropped anchor for a breather in 32.9, then rattled off consistent splits of 30.7, 30.7 and 30.8 around the 763m circuit.

The result gave enthusiastic Sydney owner Daniel Cordina a winning quinella. Apart from racing horses with the Hewitt and Rue stables, he also has some with Rob and KerryAnn Morris.

Jason Hewitt has been showing fine touch with four wins in his past nine drives, as he prepares to pack his bags and head to Queensland to further his career in the sport.



Jason Hewitt is heading north to further his harness racing career

He has landed a job working with leading trainer-driver Grant Dixon at his magnificent Tamborine property in the Gold Coast hinterland.

"It's a great opportunity- he will be working horses with Grant in the morning and then shoeing in the afternoon," Bernie said.

"I've enjoyed having him here giving me a helping hand because our other son Dougie has been away on a holiday he planned and booked ages ago. I've been taking it a bit easy after a crash at Eugowra six weeks ago," he said.

While Hewitt Snr escaped serious injury in the incident, he hurt his elbows, both arms and wrists, and ribs.

"Nothing got broken, but I ended up quite sore," he said.

Hewitt has a big team of 35 horses in work at present, which includes a big number of youngsters.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura