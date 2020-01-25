Dadndave wins Invercargill Cup

He’s been a bit underrated but today at Ascot Park West Melton trained Dadndave had his day in the sun when he won the $30,000 Group Three Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup.

This race was not initially on the horse’s radar, but Southern Harness CEO Jason Broad who was raceday Secretary for the recent Nelson circuit, mentioned it to trainer Tim Trathen.

“Yeah, Jas mentioned it on the first day at Nelson. I thought it was a bit of a quick turn around and I actually thought the race was next week. A few said it was a bit of a tough call. He’s had a bit of racing but pulled up well (last start) and he’s just been thriving so we bit the bullet. He can have a wee freshener after this,” Trathen said.

The Bettor’s Delight four year old brought a consistent form line into today’s feature and his trainer was confident of a good run.

“He hasn’t had much luck. At Blenheim he was fairly much last on the turn a couple of times and he ran home in 55. I wasn’t worried about any of them really. I thought if he was handy he’d go well.”

Driver Brent Barclay took Dadndave straight to the top which kept the field rolling and at the end of the 2700 metres only Franco Santino which was trailing, got close. The winning margin was three quarters of a length.

The winning time was 3-22.9 with the last 800 metres run in 56 seconds.

“It was a great drive. I said (to driver Brent Barclay) he usually steps good so let him roll. It worked out great.”

This is the first time in twenty three years the Cup has been run over 2700 metres, as since 1996 it’s been contested over 3200 metres.

Dadndave is owned by Trathen, his father John and host at the Yaldhurst Hotel in Christchurch Dave McHugh.

“It good for Dad because he’s been a bit sick and Dave’s got a few with us. I’m only allowed to drink at the Yaldy otherwise he’d probably take the horses off me.”

Today’s win is Trathen’s biggest since he started training thirty years ago and his first group winner.

“I have a few horses but I don’t race that many. I do a few for Mark (Purdon) and Natalie (Rasmussen). I just tick away and breed a few of my own.”



Winning connections with trainer Tim Trathen fourth from right – Photo Bruce Stewart.

Trathen said he’s expecting two establishments to be going off tonight – the Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill and the Yaldy in Christchurch.

“I’m staying with Brownie (Ascot Park trainer Murray Brown) so I’ll have a few friends tonight. I’m flying home in the morning. My wife and friends are all at the Yaldy. Dave will be gutted he’s not here. He went to Nelson and Blenheim and said he’d better stay at home this time.”