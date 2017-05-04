€120,000 Prix Rene Palyart

May 2, 2017 - 4.3/1 Dahlia du Rib (4m Oyonnax -Passiflore du Rib) took tonight’s Gr. II Prix Rene Palyart (monte, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, eight starters) at Paris-Vincennes timed in 1.12.5kr. J.L. Cl. Dersoir was the jockey for legendary harness racing trainer Joel Hallais and breeder/owner Ecurie Rib.

2.6/1 Durzie (4f Jag de Bellouet -Shall We) took second for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and Ecurie Augustin Normand. 1.2/1 Dragon du Frersne (4m Saphir Castelets -Rozee des Bois) held third for jockey Matthieu Abrivard, and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard.

On Sunday at Eauze the Trophee Vert continued with its third leg, the Grand Prix d’Eauze de l’Armagnac (purse €45,000, 3000 meters distance handicap, on turf).

The 50 meter penalized Tresor Wic (10m Jag de Bellouet -Epona Vinn) scored for Anthony Barrier. Allegro Nonantais was second and 25 meter handicapped Vivaldi d’Amboise took third behind the 14 time winning Tresor Wic that has earned €421,860.

Thomas H. Hicks