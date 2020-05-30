Day At The Track

Daily Star photographer wins AP awards

11:00 PM 29 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Daily Star photographer Julie Lewis
Daily Star photographer Julie Lewis won an award for this photo of murder suspect Gabriel Truitt in police custody at Main Street in Oneonta on Tuesday 23rd of April 2019Julie Lewis
Julie Lewis Photo

Daily Star Chief Photographer Julie Lewis is the winner of two awards in the 2019 New York Associated Press Association Better Newspapers Contest.

Competing in Division 1, among New York newspapers with weekly circulation of up to 75,000 papers, Lewis won first place in the Sports Photo category for "Sweet Chariot," a photo of harness racing taken on July 30, 2019 during the New York Sire Stakes at the Otsego County Fair in Morris.

Lewis also won second place in the spot news category for an April 2019 photo of murder suspect Gabriel Truitt being captured by police in Oneonta.

“The intensity of the harness racing was perfectly captured in the first-place sports photo,” Daily Star Editor Denielle Cazzolla said. “And it was Julie’s news-hound ear, as well as her eye for a well-composed photo that helped earn her the award for her photo of Gabriel Truitt’s arrest.”

It was Lewis who heard police chatter on the scanner of a perimeter being set up downtown. She grabbed her camera an went to the scene, capturing the arrest. After confirming with Oneonta Police that it was Truitt, she called in the information to the newsroom, which posted the news on The Daily Star’s website and social media channels, breaking the news of the arrest of the man who was wanted in the arson death of former Oneonta firefighter John Heller several months earlier.

First place finisher Flow With Joe, driven by Jody Weidman of New Berlin, is ahead of Steuben Savage, driven by Dustin Miller, as they round a turn during the sixth race of the New York Sire Stakes on Tuesday at the Otsego County Fair in Morris

Julie Lewis | The Daily Star Photo

“We are so happy for Julie to receive these well-deserved awards,” Cazzolla said.

The first place sports photo may be seen online at https://tinyurl.com/y9ohw5x9. The second place spot news photo may be seen at https://tinyurl.com/y9wnlgah.

Reprinted with permission of The Daily Star

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Important information on Meadowlands qualifiers
30-May-2020 01:05 AM NZST
Revised program for Paulding (Ohio) County Fair
30-May-2020 00:05 AM NZST
Daily Star photographer wins AP awards
29-May-2020 23:05 PM NZST
Notice for all horsemen qualifying in New Jersey
29-May-2020 14:05 PM NZST
Ohio Fantasy Racing League is back
29-May-2020 14:05 PM NZST
Meadowlands to begin live racing June 5th
29-May-2020 05:05 AM NZST
Camluck Classic virtual race for Friday
29-May-2020 02:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News