Dalgety and Purdon out to continue momentum

by Jonny Turner

Trainers Cran Dalgety and Nathan Purdon hope to continue the brilliant start they have made to the new season at Addington on Thursday night.

Their new training partnership has gotten off to a flying start in its first six weeks by producing 11 winners from just 30 starters.

And they hope to keep that up that good form.

“As you know you have to keep it going, we don’t want to be a flash in the pan,” Dalgety said.

“So, we will try to keep the momentum going.”

Four of Dalgety and Purdon’s 11 victories, so far this term, have come from Arden Roanoke.

Dalgety said the trainers are reaping the rewards after the former high priced yearling finally grew in to his frame.

“When you pay a lot of money for them you want to get to the races as quick as you can.”

“But, he simply wasn’t ready and he was quite immature for a few seasons.”

Arden Roanoke beat Hayden’s Meddle, Smarter VC and Pay Me Visa when getting up late to nail Kruizr on the line in a similar event at Addington, last week.

The five pacers will square off again on Thursday night.

Arden Roanoke could be an even harder horse to beat when he returns to the track, this week, Dalgety said.

“He has really improved since his last run.”

Almost all of the eight runners in 1980m event look to have legitimate winning hopes.

Smart 3yr-olds Global Domination and Dadndave return to make their 4yr-olds in the race.

Storm Prince drops massively in class after starting in Classie Brigade’s Maurice Holmes Vase.

The Dalgety and Purdon stable are looking forward to Bettathanfast resuming from a short winter spell on Thursday night.

Dalgety said the 4yr-old should also return to Addington better than before.

“We do like him – he has really improved.”

“He was big and ugly, he was a bit like a big thoroughbred, he just lacked a bit of middle in him, last campaign.”

Bettathanfast showed he was looking good when he held out Koenigsegg, who looks also looks a strong winning chance on Thursday night, to win a trial at Rangiora, last week.

“I think he will be a really good under grade free-for-all horse and country cups horse and I reckon he will perform really good [on Thursday] night,” Dalgety said.

Maiden 3yr-old Invaluable looks another strong chance for the Dalgety-Purdon stable at Addington.

He went down fighting to Tyron's Bit Of Lemon after working hard in his last start at Winton.

“I would like to think he wouldn’t be a maiden for too much longer,” Dalgety said.

Woman In Gold will also attempt to break her maiden at Addington.

The 3yr-old faded in to fourth after doing plenty of work in her last start at Winton.

“She did work hard early, she worked for about the first 700m.”

“I thought it wasn’t a bad run, because she did fight hard up the straight.”

Pocket Watch steps sharply up in grade after clearing maiden ranks at Forbury in his last start.

Dalgety is hopeful the 3yr-old’s good manners can help put him in a striking position.

“He has got to jump up three classes, rather than one.”

“But his forte is he is very quick from a stand and I am excited to draw the front line with him.”

“So, he will put himself in a good position for the first part of the race.”

Dalgety and Purdon will have one other starter this week with Donegal Mary Francis heading to Invercargill on Saturday.

The 5yr-old looks a strong winning chance for new stable employee, junior driver Sarah O’Reilly.

Reprinted with permission of Harness Racing New Zealand