Dalgety and Purdon roll out rich colt

by Garrick Knight

The first batch of race-ready juveniles will step out at Alexandra Park tonight in a $25,000 Young Guns heat.

For Cran Dalgety and Nathan Purdon, it’s a chance to step out a colt they have very high hopes for as perhaps their next stable star.

His name is Krug and at $155,000, he was the third highest-priced colt out of the Christchurch yearling sales earlier this year.

Money well spent according to Purdon.

“He’s probably right up there with some of the best two-year-olds that I’ve driven,” he declares.

“He’s definitely got a lot of ability and this trip away is doing him the world of good.

“A typical Bettor’s Delight; has got a great attitude and is very versatile.”

After being unbeaten in two trials in his home province, Krug came north and immediately made an impression winning at Pukekohe on November 30, over most of the horses he meets tonight.

But First Class, co-trained by Purdon’s father, Mark, turned the tables on Krug in a workout between races at Alexandra Park last Friday night, and that has him a little weary tonight.

Especially with Krug drawn wide and First Class in the two-hole.

“First Class looks the one to beat on what he showed last week.

“Blair Orange drove our guy last week and was very happy with him; he didn’t ask him for too much and just came out at the top of the straight.

“He got in a wee bit on the journey so we’ve put a rein pole on him tonight to help that.”

Purdon just wants to see Krug do everything right and hit the line well tonight, to confirm that they are on track for richer upcoming assignments.

“The main aim is for him just to do everything right. It would surprise me if he didn’t because he’s got great manners.

“He’s grown a lot in the last six weeks and hasn’t copped a lot of hard work.

“We’ve given him four or five days off here and there to manage him through it and he seems pretty bright at the moment.

“He’s a horse that we think has a big future, but he’ll tell us how far he wants to go this season.”

Also tonight, Dalgety and Purdon line up three-year-old trotting filly Chevron Action against the older horses over a mile.

“She’s a lovely trotter and one that has really matured since she’s been up here.

“I think she’s thriving on the trip but as far as the race tonight goes, she’s against the older ones and I wonder whether the mile might be the undoing of her.”

The team has Gemma Mac and Dr Susan in the Group 1 Ladyship Stakes tomorrow night and Purdon says the latter is the stable’s better chance of running in the money.

“She’s a lovely filly and is probably thriving fractionally more than Gemma Mac up here.

“The other filly has squeezed up a bit, which isn’t uncommon in Art Majors, but just the way they’ve been going I think Dr Susan is our better hope.

“Probably can’t beat Amazing Dream but wouldn’t surprise me if she ran in the money.”

