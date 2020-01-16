Dalgety delight continues family success

Harness racing breeding boffins may well have been overheard saying “here we go again” after watching the Rangiora trials on Tuesday. Within the results page the name “Karmic Delight” a handy 1 1/4 length winner may have caught the eye, not for the way in which she won, but through the mere fact that she’s from the womb of a daughter of Waihemo Rainship.

A Soky’s Atom mare Waihemo Rainship started her racing career for Paul Kerr. After a handful of starts training duties were given to Jeff Whittaker and success followed soon thereafter with a 2nd place in the Northern Oaks and a 4th to Party Party in the Group 1 Fillies Series Final. The latter part of her racing career was spent in the care of Doug Gale where a consistent and winning form-line was carved out including a 4th in the Group 1 NZ Messenger behind Agua Caliente.

For all her achievements on the track it’s as a broodmare that Waihemo Rainship and her daughters have really left their mark.

Notable performers out of Waihemo Rainship include the Waikato Guineas winner and Group 2 Elsu Classic runner-up West Coast Anvil, the Doug Gale trained Black Chevron who amassed eight wins while in New Zealand and has a sub 1.52 mile rate to his name in North America, Anvils Revival who has no less than 27 wins over Australasia and the United States based flyer Tempest Anvil.

Karmic Delight

Daughters of Waihemo Rainship continue to produce great results in the broodmare paddock as well with Bettor B Chevron (21 wins,$290,000) Anvils Delight (sub 1.55) and Speed Man ($190,000 earner in Australia) all out of In The Pocket mare Waihemo Anvil while Anvil On Fire (9 wins, $81,000 stakes) has produced the now Australian based Karmic Fire, a sub 1.54 mile winner at Menangle.

The Waihemo Rainship family will be represented once again at the 2020 New Zealand Standardbred Yearling Sale in the form of “Always B Bella” . Lot 76 is a filly to be offered by Breckon Farms. By the fastest standardbred of all time Always B Miki “Always B Bella” is out of Bella Anvil a Christian Cullen mare who raced sparingly out of the Nigel Mcgrath stable notching up a maiden win and two placings from just the six starts.

The filly has some big hooves to fill but you get the impression she’ll be at short odds to continue the strong family history of success.