Dan Dube is inching toward milestone

YONKERS, NY, Thursday, March 14, 2019 - Slowly but surely, harness racing Dan Dube is inching toward his latest milestone.

Favored An the Thunderolls ($5.30) was a Yonkers Raceway off-the-pace winner in Thursday night's (March 14th) $10,000, thrd-race pace (1:56.3), giving Dube an 8,998th career driving victory.

The Quebec-born Dube, turning 50 this June, has career purses in excess of $119 million...not to mention a congratulatory sign waiting for him.

For the third consecutive night, the Raceway parachuted past the million-dollar handle plateau, as the dozen races attracted a total of $1,172,527. It was the fifth seven-figure program of the season.

A reminder that this Friday and Saturday evenings (March 15th and 16th) begin the Blue Chip Matchmaker (five divisions) and George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series (six divisions), respectively. The lasses go for $40,000 per race, while the lads chase $50,000 each.

The finalized program pages for those races accompany this release.

Frank Drucker