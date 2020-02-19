Day At The Track

Dan Patch Awards Dinner will be live

03:00 AM 19 Feb 2020 NZDT
The name of the 2019 harness racing Horse of the Year will be announced Sunday night, Feb. 23, at the annual U.S. Harness Writers Association's (USHWA) Dan Patch Awards dinner at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla. But even if you aren't among the attendees you will be able to watch the announcement live via USHWA's Facebook page.

After a one-hour cocktail party, the awards ceremony will get underway at 6:30 p.m., and will be available via the Facebook page. At approximately 9:30 p.m., emcees Roger Huston and Jason Settlemoir will announce the winner of the E. Roland Harriman Horse of the Year trophy, which follows the revealing of the names of the Pacer of the Year and Trotter of the Year.

To access USHWA's Facebook page, please click here. The entire video will also be available on the U.S. Trotting Association's YouTube page the following day, Monday, Feb. 24, by clicking here.

Post time for the evening is 5:30 p.m., with a one-hour Red Carpet cocktail reception sponsored by Shartin N. Also starring on the Red Carpet will be Heather Vitale and Heather Wilder, with the two Heathers broadcasting live on their individual Facebook pages. It's your guarantee to see who's wearing what and what the attendees have to say about the festivities.

Heather Vitale's Facebook page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/PacinHeather. Heather Wilder's Facebook page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/heather.k.wilder

From the United States Harness Writers Association

 

 


 

