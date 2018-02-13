Dan Patch Silent Auction to benefit HHYF, USHWA

Harrisburg, PA --- The Dan Patch Awards Dinner is rapidly approaching and along with it, the annual silent auction held in conjunction with the evening's festivities on Feb. 25 in Orlando. Once again the Harness Horse Youth Foundation and USHWA's industry outreach will benefit from the sales.

This year's auction features a wide variety of items so there is sure to be something of interest for everyone in attendance. Phone bidding is possible but must be arranged prior to February 24. Lots available include:

14K horsehead necklace with diamond and chain (donated by Bow River Jewelry);

2018 Preakness Stakes Package (donated by Maryland Jockey Club);

The "Campbell Collection" of memorabilia including board game, posters, shirts, hats, programs and more - most autographed by the one and only John Campbell;

Custom harness racing stained glass panel (donated by Barbara Dresser and Callie Davies Gooch);

Signed and numbered Always B Miki mounted pen & ink print (donated by Michelle Hogan);

"Night on the Meadowlands TV Set" experience;

"Handicapping Session with Garnet Barnsdale";

Production of audio advertising piece by Retromedia; (PR services for audio production, script and voiceover: donated and provided by Mark McKelvie and Melissa Keith)

(PR services for audio production, script and voiceover: donated and provided by Mark McKelvie and Melissa Keith) Red Mile Package $1000 value Dinner and programs for 4 in The Red Mile Clubhouse (excluding alcohol) and Railbird Box Seats (for up to 6 people) - all during 2018 The Red Mile Grand Circuit meet! Exact location for box seats to be determined. (Donated by the Red Mile)

Rosen Shingle Creek hotel vacation package (donated by same);

Baseball package including tickets for Mets and Phillies games (donated by Nick Saponara);

Collection of framed, vintage cigar box labels of Ashwood, Peter Manning, and Single Kay;

Off & Pacing game package;

Limited-edition Cam Fella print by equine artist Fred Stone: (donated by The Farm Ventures (Off and Pacing/Ryan Clements/Landon Mulhall)

Set of 6 hand-painted goblets (donated by Suzanne D'Ambrose);

Variety of gift baskets from Batavia Downs, Hoosier Park, Ohio Sires Stakes, Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame, and Hambletonian/Breeders Crown; (Canadian horse racing gift basket: items donated by Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame, Retromedia Publishing, and Melissa Keith)

Gift certificates from Fennell's, Big D's and The Red Mile Gift Shop;

And perhaps a few late entries!

Proceeds from the silent auction go to fund the Harness Horse Youth Foundation's Summer Programs as well as the U.S. Harness Writers Association's industry outreach initiative, which this past year made contributions to the Harness Racing Museum, Historic Track rebuilding fund, the Filion family and the Clyde Hirt Media Workshop during Hambletonian week.

For complete information, item descriptions, available photos and bidding instructions, please visit www.ushwa.org or call Steven Wolf at 954-654-3757 or Ellen Taylor at 317-908-0029.