Dan Patch Awards a Virtual Show this Saturday

The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) will host a special harness racing Dan Patch Virtual Awards Show, on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 6 p.m.

This Virtual Awards Show has been made possible in large part by Jason Settlemoir and The Meadowlands, Roberts Communications Network, and the United States Trotting Association (USTA).

The Dan Patch Awards Show can be watched live on USHWA's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/USHarnessWriters), as well as through the Meadowlands simulcast signal, on the track's website (www.playmeadowlands.com) and through the RTN broadcast network. The next day it will also be archived and available on USHWA's website (www.usharnesswriters.com) and Facebook page as well as the USTA's YouTube channel.

To be announced on the Virtual Awards Show will be the 12 divisional winners in the racehorse categories, along with Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year, and the prestigious E.R. Harriman Harness Horse of the Year.

Also to be announced are the Norman Woolworth Owner, Driver, and Breeder of the Year, the Trotting and Pacing Broodmares of the Year, and the Fair Island Farm Caretaker of the Year. A unanimous selection by all the USHWA chapters, Nancy Takter has already been announced as the winner of the Glen Garnsey Trainer of the Year.

Here are the finalists for the human awards and broodmares:

Driver: Dexter Dunn, David Miller

Owner: Caviart Farms, Crawford Farms, Pinske Stables

Breeder: Brittany Farms, Order By Stable, Runthetable Stables

Trotting Broodmare: Dunk The Donato, Nantab, Margarita Momma, Steamy Windows

Pacing Broodmare: Beachy Girl, Great Memories, JK She'salady, Swinging Beauty

(USHWA)