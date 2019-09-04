Dan Patch Awards returns to Orlando in 2020

It's time to start booking rooms for the U.S. Harness Writers Association's (USHWA) 2020 Dan Patch Awards banquet, which returns for the third consecutive year to the Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 23. Room reservations are now available by using the USHWA link to the hotel's reservation page that can be found below.

Rosen Shingle Creek played host to the harness racing Dan Patch Award weekend for the first time in 2018 and proved such a popular venue it was unanimously voted to return to the stunning 230-acre property in 2019. That dinner was highlighted by a surprise appearance by Stan Bergstein Proximity Award winner Foiled Again that many proclaimed one of the most memorable moments ever in racing.



"USHWA is ecstatic to return to Rosen Shingle Creek for the third consecutive year," said USHWA President Shawn Wiles. "This is a first-class venue that our dinner guests and attendees thoroughly enjoy coming to."



Located just off Universal Boulevard, within 10 minutes of the Orlando International Airport and minutes from the many area attractions, the 1,500-room Rosen Shingle Creek is a five-star property that is ranked a top-20 U.S. meeting hotel by Cvent.



Rosen Shingle Creek includes four swimming pools, two lighted tennis courts, a spa with nine treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer redesigned golf course. There are also 15 restaurant/lounges, including the upscale steakhouse A Land Remembered, the fine-dining bistro Cala Bella, CafÃ© Osceola, Tobias Burgers and Brews, Banrai Sushi, Mi Casa Tequila and Taquiera, and a 24-hour deli.



Dinner ticket prices and menu will be announced later, with a reduced price available for children 12 and under. All attendees will receive a 10-percent discount at all of the above mentioned restaurants, a 10-percent discount at the Spa at Shingle Creek, and a green fees discount at the Shingle Creek Golf Club.



The Dan Patch Awards banquet annually honors the best and brightest performers, both human and equine, of the previous season. The award winners are selected by USHWA, with all winners announced in advance except for Pacer of the Year, Trotter of the Year, and Horse of the Year, which will be revealed at the conclusion of the banquet.



USHWA will hold its annual directors meeting on Saturday, Feb. 22, and its general membership meeting the morning of the banquet.



All standard rooms under the USHWA block are $199 nightly (plus applicable taxes). For room reservations, please click here for USHWA's dedicated hotel link, which can also be found at the USHWA website www.ushwa.net. Reservations must be made by Jan. 31, 2020.



To inquire about several sponsorship opportunities for the weekend, including live video streaming, the Red Carpet reception and live feed hosted by Heather Vitale and Heather Wilder, please contact USHWA President Wiles at swiles@empireresorts.com.