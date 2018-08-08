Welcome to the USA - Lazarus N draws post nine

Lazarus N, the world champion harness racing pacer from New Zealand was given a tough welcome to the United States as he drew the far outside post 9 for his debut race in North America in the $325,000 Dan Patch Invitational at Hoosier Park on Friday.

The career winner of more than $2.6 million (US), Lazarus N, a son of Bettor’s Delight, was supplemented to the Dan Patch for a fee of $25,000 that went directly to the purse.

Lazarus N was purchased earlier this season for a reported 3.9 million by Taylor Made Stallions of Kentucky and is being trained by Hall of Famer Jimmy Takter.

Just ten days ago, Lazarus N, driven by Yannick Gingras, won a qualifying race at the Meadowlands in 1:48.3 in an impressive performance. It is off that mile that Lazarus N has been made the 6/5 morning line favorite in the Dan Patch despite drawing the outside post.

Second choice in the race is perhaps the top pacer in North America, McWicked, who drew post six. He is at odds of 2-1 and third choice in the field is Dealt A Winner, post one, at odds of 8-1.

Lazarus N will also be facing fellow country-mate, Bit Of Legend N, who drew post five. Bit Of Legend N has been in the USA for some time now and is a career winner of $2.3 million. These two have faced each other before in New Zealand.

This is the 25th annual Dan Patch Invitational, which started out with a purse of just $40,000. The Friday night feature will go off as race 11 as the main event of the richest weekend of racing at Hoosier Park in 2018.

Here are the Dan Patch Post Positions:

$325,000 Dan Patch Invitational Race 11

Dealt A Winner by Cams Card Shark (8-1) Beckham’s Z Tam by Always A Virgin (20-1) Split The House by Rocknroll Hanover (20-1) Rockin Ron by Real Desire (10-1) Bit Of A Legend N by Bettor's Delight (12-1) McWicked by McArdle (2-1) All Bets Off by Bettor's Delight (10-1) New Talent by Mach Three (20-1) Lazarus by Bettor's Delight (6/5)