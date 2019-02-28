Dan Patch recap featured on Post Time

Elkton, MD -- Post Time with Mike and Mike presented by the USTA/BetAmerica, is excited to announce the line-up for Thursday morning (Feb. 28) at 10:30 a.m. They will be joined by Gordon Waterstone & Shawn Wiles, from the United States Harness Writers Association; Casie Coleman, trainer of Horse of the Year McWicked; and Scott Warren, the Race Secreatry at The Meadowlands.

Waterstone and Wiles, will join the program this week to give a recap of the 2018 Dan Patch Awards that were held recently in Florida. The pair will discuss with the duo about the amount of preparation and work that goes into putting an event like this on.

Coleman, trainer of Horse of the Year McWicked, will discuss her talented horse and what the racing plans are for 2019. McWicked won HOY honors in a landside over Shartin N and Atlanta after also securing Pacer of the Year.

Warren, who joined The Meadowlands staff as the race secretary will discuss his illustrious career and his climbing through the ranks to land "the job of a lifetime."

Post Time with Mike and Mike presented by USTA/BetAmerica can be heard live every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. via their website www.posttimewithmikeandmike.com or on the archive at www.betamerica.com/BARN.

