Dan Patch Silent Auction largest ever

Come this Sunday night, February 25, the United States Harness Writers Association will host its annual Dan Patch Awards Night and part of the festivities will be the largest silent auction in the history of the event.

Thanks especially, to all the donors who came forth with some super items.

"Members from all corners of the harness racing community have really supported our silent auction with donations this year," said Tim Bojarski, president of the USHWA. "and as a result, we have a plethora of quality items for everyone to bid on. With a large live crowd expected and with the opportunity for anyone to bid in advance from home, this auction could prove to be one of the most profitable ever.

"And all the proceeds will help fund worthy initiatives within the industry, spearheaded by the Harness Horse Youth Foundation and USHWA," Bojarski concluded.

There are 26 unique items in the silent auction, great vacation and racing packages, superb artwork, special collectables, gift certificates, media services and even private handicapping lessons. Something for everyone.

The items in the auction are listed below with the donor(s) for each item. For complete information, item descriptions, available photos and bidding instructions, please visit www.ushwa.org or call Steven Wolf at 954-654-3757 or Ellen Taylor at 317-908-0029.

Rosen Shingle Creek Package (Rosen Shingle Creek)

2018 Preakness Package (Maryland Jockey Club)

Phillies/Mets Package (Nick Saponara)

Batavia Downs Package (Batavia Downs)

Red Mile Package (Red Mile Sponsorship Team)

Always B Miki Print (Michelle Hogan)

NY Yankees tickets vs Houston Astros plus food and beverages (Bob Boni/Northwood Bloodstock)

Autographed baseball from C C Sabathia (Bob Boni/Northwood Bloodstock)

Autographed baseball from NY Yankees Aaron Judge (Bob Boni/Northwood Bloodstock)

Stained Glass Panel (Barbara Dresser & Callie Davies-Gooch)

Cigar Label Collection (Barry Lefkowitz and Harness Racing Museum)

Adios Print (Tom Charters)

Macau Print (Leon Zimmerman)

Cam Fella Print (The Farm Ventures, Off and Pacing, Ryan Clements, Lanon Mulhall)

Wine Goblets (Suzanne D'Ambrose)

Bow River Necklace (Bow River Jewelry)

Ohio Sires Stakes Gift Basket (Ohio Sires Stakes)

Hoosier Park Gift Basket (Hoosier Park)

Canadian Horse Racing Gift Basket (Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame, Retromedia Publishing & Melissa Keith)

Tim Hortons Gift Basket (Melissa Keith)

Hambletonian/Breeders Crown Gift Bag (Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown)

Campbell Collection (Gordon Waterstone, Moira Fanning)

Meadowlands TV Night (New Meadowlands)

PR Services (Mark McKelvie & Melissa Keith)

Handicapping Session (Garnet Barnsdale)

Off & Pacing Package (The Farm Ventures & Off and Pacing Team)

Fennell's Gift Certificate (R E Fennell's Company)

Red Mile Gift Shop Gift Certificate (Jeremy Wilson)

Big Dee Gift Certificate (Big Dees Tack & Vet Supply)

Submitted by National USHWA