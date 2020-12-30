Dan Patch Virtual Awards Show Jan. 16

HARRISBURG, PA - The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA), the group of the industry's communicators who are the primary voters on Hall of Fame and year-end honors, is announcing a special Dan Patch Virtual Awards Show, to be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Dan Patch Awards Show can be watched live on USHWA's Facebook page ( Log into Facebook ), as well as through the Meadowlands simulcast signal, on the track's website ( www.playmeadowlands.com ) and through the RTN broadcast network. The next day it will be archived and available on the USTA's YouTube channel.

The Dan Patch Awards would normally be given at the writers' annual Dan Patch Banquet in association with their national meetings, but there will be no banquet this year due to health/travel concerns, and the USHWA meetings will be held electronically.

To be announced on this Virtual Awards Show will be the twelve divisional winners in the Racehorse categories, along with Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year, and the prestigious E.R. Harriman Harness Horse of the Year.

Also to be announced are the Norman Woolworth Owner, Driver, and Breeder of the Year, along with the Trotting and Pacing Broodmares of the year. Nancy Takter, nominated as the Glen Garnsey Trainer of the Year by every chapter of USHWA and its At Large membership, was thus automatically declared the winner of that award. In addition, the Fair Island Farm Caretaker of the Year will be featured.

Media releases on all the winners, both human and equine, will be distributed as soon as possible after the Virtual Awards Show is completed. No winners in any of these categories will be released before the Awards Show.