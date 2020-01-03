Day At The Track

Dan Patch winners to be announced live

09:56 AM 03 Jan 2020 NZDT
Dan Patch Awards.jpg
The announcement of the Dan Patch divisional racehorse winners will take place tomorrow (Friday).
 
At 6:45 p.m. tomorrow, video of the announcement of the winners can be seen at the USHWA Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USHarnessWriters, as it is shown live during the pre-races show at The Meadowlands, which can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/user/MeadowlandsRacetrack. The Meadowlands television crew produced the video.
 
Press releases with voting information will be e-distributed immediately at the announcement's conclusion.
 
Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year, and Horse of the Year will be announced for the first time LIVE at the Dan Patch Awards Banquet on Sunday, February 23 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando FL.
 
From the U.S.Harness Writers Association
