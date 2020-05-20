Dancer's resolution to reopen The Meadowlands

TRENTON, NJ -- May 19, 2020 -- As shuttered sectors of New Jersey's economy begin inching back to life with more outdoor activities approved, such as horseback riding, Assemblyman Ron Dancer has sponsored a resolution supporting the Meadowlands Racetrack to resume harness racing, initially without spectators.

"With a proper plan in place, the Meadowlands Racetrack should be allowed to operate, especially with Governor Cuomo announcing the re-opening of all New York racetracks without fans effective June 1," said Dancer (R-Ocean). "By resuming horseracing, the gaming and racing industries would be able to generate revenue while stimulating our economy from internet wagering within the State, as well as, simulcasting the races to other states that have already approved the return of horse racing."

He noted that the industry supports 13,000 jobs and has led to the preservation of more than 175,000 acres of farmland and open space in New Jersey.

"We cannot let the gaming and racing industry fall to the wayside and must ensure they can reopen in the safest way possible," concluded Dancer. "This resolution would do just that and keep one of New Jersey's staple industries afloat."

The resolution supports the Equine Center at Rutgers University and the Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey proposal to safely phase in the return of horseracing to the Meadowlands Racetrack with the "trifecta" health-related protocols of social distancing, hand sanitizing and face coverings.

Courtney Stafford