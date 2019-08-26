Dancin Lou dashes to victory in KYSS

LEXINGTON, KY--Driver Andrew McCarthy pushed Dancin Lou to the lead through a quick tempo and widened his advantage through the stretch to win the fastest of two $30,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes (KYSS) second preliminary divisions on Sunday, Aug. 25 at The Red Mile.

Western Exposure left for the front from post 8 while Pyro tucked into the pocket. Even-money favorite Native's Sweetlou raced third before tipping off the pylons with Dancin Lou in tow heading to a :27.1 first quarter. Native's Sweetlou took the lead up the backside but yielded for the pocket as Dancin Lou marched by to control the pace past a :53.2 half.

Dancin Lou then withstood a minor late challenge from Native's Sweetlou past three-quarters in 1:20.4 in progress to an open-length victory in 1:48.3. Native's Sweetlou held second from Odds On Boca Raton rallying from last for third.

A son of Sweet Lou bred by Anvil & Lace Farm, Dancin Lou won his seventh race from 12 starts this season and his eighth from 22 overall, earning $105,203. Tahnee Camilleri conditions the $6.80 winner for owners David Kryway and 1362313 Ontario Ltd.

Odds-on favorite Can't Beach That swept to the front passing the half and maintained command in progress to a 1:49 victory in the $30,000 opening division of Kentucky Sires Stakes.

Captain Ahab cleared control from the outermost post with stablemate Major Deception securing the pocket and Can't Beach That, starting from post 1, moving into third. Captain Ahab took the field by the first quarter in :27.4 but yielded the lead as Can't Beach That blitzed to the top past a :54.3 half.

Skip To My Lou--under a tight hold--edged outside and advanced towards Can't Beach That moving to the final turn, pressing the pacesetter towards three-quarters in 1:21.4. Can't Beach That extended his lead through the stretch while Captain Ahab slid through an inside seam for second while Skip To My Lou finished third, but was placed fourth due to flattening the tire of Major Deception, who finished fourth but was placed third, past the half.

Winning his fifth race from 10 starts this season and his sixth from 19 overall, Can't Beach That has earned $99,104 for owner-breeder Melvin Segal and co-owners Kentuckiana Racing Stable and Eddie Gran. Chris Page steered the $3.00 winner for trainer Brett Pelling.

Beautyonthebeach brushed to the front and faced little challenge when taking the lone $30,000 KYSS split for three-year-old pacing fillies.

Driver Brett Miller placed Beautyonthebeach fourth while Summer Charm led the field towards a :27.4 opening quarter. Miller then angled the Gregg McNair-trained daughter of Somebeachsomewhere wide and rushed to the top before a :55.4 half.

Carousel pulled first over from sixth heading towards the final turn and approached the pacesetter moving to three-quarters in 1:23.3, but promptly retreated when straightening for the finish. Beautyonthebeach kicked clear of her competition by the eighth pole to win by open lengths in 1:50.4. Hydration weaved through competition off a pylon trip to take second while Margret Hill rallied through the center of the track for third.

A homebred for James Avritt Sr., Beautyonthebeach won her third race from 10 starts this season and her eighth from 23 overall, earning $334,873. She paid $2.60 to win.

KYSS action resumes at The Red Mile on Saturday, Aug. 31 with the third preliminary for two-year-old trotting colts and fillies. The card will start at 7:00 p.m. (EDT).