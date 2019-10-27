Dancin Lou nails down Breeders Crown

MILTON, ONTARIO, October 26 - Dancin Lou displayed tremendous determination to track down and nail Bettors Wish at the finish line to win the $786,000 (CAD) Breeders Crown 3-Year-Old Colt Pace on Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Driver Andrew McCarthy angled out uncovered from fourth with Dancin Lou entering the far turn, while Bettors Wish rolled the field to three-quarters in 1:23. The stretch drive saw Bettors Wish ahead and with victory in sight, but Dancin Lou and McCarthy came with a final push to make up a couple lengths late and steal the victory by a head in 1:50.2.

Captain Crunch finished third, while De Los Cielos Deo was fourth.

"I thought I did (win), I had the momentum on the outside and I was hoping I did," said McCarthy. "I had a little trouble in the last turn getting his momentum going, but once I got him rolling there what a tough horse, he digs and digs."

The victory gave driver McCarthy his fourth Crown trophy of the weekend.

"I was quite confident coming into this weekend," said McCarthy. "I didn't expect four, but I was definitely hoping for a couple."

A son of Sweet Lou, Dancin Lou is trained by Tahnee Camilleri for owners David Kryway and 1362313 Ontario Limited.

Camilleri was making her Crown debut and was overcome with emotion in the winner's circle.

"I just won the Breeders Crown," said Camilleri, "To come here on one of the biggest nights of the year and to be a competitor was such an honour and then to win the race, I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

Dancin Lou has now won 11 of 18 this season, earning $677,756. The sophomore paid $12.80 to win.

To watch the race replay, click here.