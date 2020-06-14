Dancin Lou takes feature, Dunn wins four

Dancin Lou and driver Dexter Dunn are clear at the wire in the Saturday night feature at the Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Dancin Lou has been here before. So when he beats some of the best harness racing horses in training, it's no big surprise.

The proof? His spectacular mile at the Meadowlands Saturday night, when he took down a talented field, one that included 3-5 favorite Backstreet Shadow, who was in search of his fifth straight win, in the featured Preferred for pacers.

Why was it not shocking? Last year, among his 11 wins, were victories in the Breeders Crown (beating Bettor's Wish and Captain Crunch) and the Tattersalls (Southwind Ozzi) as the now 4-year-old son of Sweet Lou -Dancewiththebest earned $567,101 during his sophomore campaign.

In his 2020 debut Saturday night, driver Dexter Dunn used a perfectly timed move with the Tahnee Camilleri trainee down the backside to notch his 13th career victory in 32 starts.

Tookadiveoffdipper showed early speed and cut out fractions of :27 and :55.4. Given the slow pace of the second quarter, Backstreet Shadow was on the move making up ground first-over after vacating the five-hole just after the half. As Backstreet Shadow had his sights set on the leader, Dunn moved Dancin Lou out of the three-hole to get in front of the favorite at the five-eighths.

"He was feeling good in the three-hole but we had to come out," said Dunn. "He was fighting me just a little bit, and it took me an extra five strides to get him out. I knew Timmy [Tetrick, driving Backstreet Shadow] would be on my back, but coming to three-quarters, you have to go for it."

Dancin Lou then methodically made his way to the top at the head of the stretch and continued to do good things through the stretch, extending his advantage after surging to the lead at the eighth pole. He hit the wire 1½ lengths in front of Tookadiveoffdipper. Bechers Brook A was third with Backstreet Shadow fourth. The time for the mile was 1:50.

Dancin Lou

"I think he was," said Dunn when asked if Dancin Lou was overlooked last year. "He wasn't in the North America Cup or the Meadowlands Pace but he did a great job at the Red Mile and in the Breeders Crown. He's one of those horses, you give him the right trip and he's pretty potent. Given how good he was tonight, I think he'll be able to do a good job against the best aged pacers in training this year."

As the third choice in the wagering, Dancin Lou returned $16.60 to win. His lifetime earnings now stand at $592,409 for owners David Kryway and 1362313 Ontario LTD.

New Zealand horses making impact at the BigM

Four winners on the night's card plus six seconds;

The most impressive winner of the five was The Devils Own N ( Art Major ) trained by Kelvin Harrison and driven by Dexter Dunn. They paced the fastest time on the cool night in 1:49.3.

The Devils Own N

Solid Gold N having his first start in North America jogged in 1:51.3.

Solid Gold N

Gods Spirit N ( Tintin In America ) for Team Tritton was a very good winner in 1:50.1. Second in this race was Revolver N.

Gods Spirit N

Race nine produced another New Zealand quinella in Trojan Banner N and Italian Delight N.

Trojan Banner N

A LITTLE MORE

Dunn led the driver's colony with four scores on the night, among the winners was a good-looking 3-year-old colt from the Chris Ryder barn, Moneyman Hill, who completed his mile in 1:52.4 as the 1-5 public choice. ... Betting remained steady at the industry's handle leader as a total of $2,868,359 was put in play, marking the 11th straight program where wagering exceeded the $2.5-million mark. ... Next Friday and Saturday, in an effort to get horses raced who have been idle during the coronavirus shutdown, the Meadowlands will card 18-race programs that will get underway at 6 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations