Dancin Yankee breaks $2 million earnings barrier

Dancin Yankee holds off Granite and Tookadiveoffdipper to win the Hollywood Dayton Open in 1:51 and surpass $2 million in earnings.

DAYTON, OH. - Dancin Yankee, arguably the best Ohio-sired harness racing horse of all time, burst through the $2 million earnings plateau winning the $17,000 Open Pace at Hollywood Dayton Raceway on Saturday (Nov. 9) in 1:51.

The 11-year-old son of Yankee Cruiser was the oldest horse in the stellar field of eight and was saddled with the outside post, yet raced gamely as ever to score his 11th victory of 2019 and 80th of his lengthy and storied career. With the win, Dancin Yankee's lifetime bounty now stands at $2,003,907.

"He's the best blue collar horse I've ever driven," exclaimed driver Chris Page.

"He shows up every single week and gives you everything he's got every time out!"

This milestone triumph was a perfect example of Page's sentiments. Parked three wide for much of the first quarter, Dancin Yankee didn't clear to the front until after passing the first quarter in :26.3. While fronting the field, he sped past the :54.4 halfway point and the 1:22.1 third timing station while being heavily pressured by Fools Desire (Dan Noble), who ultimately finished fourth. With a :28.4 final quarter on a cool 38-degree evening, Dancin Yankee held off Granite (Jeremy Smith) and Tookadiveoffdipper (Brett Miller), both of whom came calling in the stretch before falling a half-length short.



Dancin Yankee has been owned by Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Melissa Patterson and Larry Karr in recent years. Ron Burke manages the $2 million winner, second trainer Jason Irwin often harnesses him when racing in Ohio, and longtime caretaker Carlee Comer is particularly proud of her prize pupil's accomplishments.

Echoing the sentiments of many of Dancin Yankee's Ohio race fans, announcer Barry Vicroy had this to say during the winner's circle presentation: "Its been an honor and a privilege to call many of his wins here in Ohio. Its not often a horse this great comes along and stays this sharp for this long. I'm a BIG Dancin Yankee fan!"