Dancing Lew breaks MASS stake record

Plainville, MA --- A fourth Massachusetts Sire Stake record was broken during only the second day of competition when the 2-year-olds of both gaits and genders hit the harness racing track at Plainridge Park on Monday afternoon (Sept. 28), getting the series off to its fastest start ever. And all five division winners on Monday also took new lifetime marks.

In the $28,500 division for freshman male pacers, Dancing Lew ( Rocknroll Dance -Love Rocks) hit the sticks fifth tracking the heavily favored Mullinax (Scott Zeron) who flashed to the front. Bruce Ranger pulled Dancing Lew in front of the stands and motored up towards the leader around the second turn. From there he got within a length of Mullinax but couldn't advance further as they hit the top of the stretch. But when they straightened out in the lane, Dancing Lew swelled up and paced right by Mullinax and won by 1/2 length in 1:54.

The time was a new lifetime mark and a new stake record for a 2-year-old gelding pacer.

It was the second straight win for Dancing Lew ($16.20) who is owned by Anthony Sivik Jr., Kathleen Mofield and KDK Standarbreds, who also bred the winner. Kevin Switzer is the trainer.

The trotting colts and geldings went for $29,000 and New York Sire Stake finalist Incommunicado ( Chapter Seven -Gran Cavalla) grabbed the winner's share.

For the bulk of the race it was a two-horse competition. Beantown Madness (Shawn Gray) took the lead and Incommunicado (Scott Zeron) tucked in second. Positions remained unchanged until the 7/8th's pole when Incommunicado moved into the two-path and took direct aim at Beantown Madness. The two trotters battled all the way to the wire where Incommunicado got the advantage and won by 1/2 length in 1:56.4, which was a new lifetime mark.

Incommunicado

Incommunicado ($3.40) grabbed his second win of the year for owners Knuttson Trotting, Little E, Arthur Geiger and David Stolz. Ake Svanstedt trains the winner who was bred by the Moni Maker Stable.

The freshmen filly pacers put on quite a show in their $29,000 division with another NYSS finalist, Rightfully Mine ( American Ideal -Leah), getting the job done.

Suzie Blue Chip (Shawn Gray) grabbed the lead by the quarter and then controlled the pace with Rightfully Mine (Scott Zeron) and Purameri (Drew Monti) sitting second and third. After getting to the half in :57.2, Purameri hit the gas and motored up the outside to pace alongside Suzie Blue Chip around the last turn. At the top of the stretch Purameri lost her momentum and Suzie Blue Chip drifted off the pylons allowing Rightfully Mine room to shoot the gap and win by a neck in 1:54.1, which was a career best time for the winner.

Rightfully Mine

Rightfully Mine ($4.00) scored her second win of the year for owners Anthony Scussel and Monique Cohen, who also bred the winner. Sheena Mcelhiney is the trainer.

The trotting fillies went in two $13,750 divisions of five horses each.

In the first split, Royal Envy ( RC Royalty -Temper Of Will) sat second behind the heavy 1-9 favorite Moni For Lindy (Scott Zeron) until the top of the lane where driver Shawn Gray tipped and brushed her down the stretch and right past Moni For Lindy at the wire in 1:58.1. It was a new lifetime mark for the winner.

Royal Envy

Royal Envy ($26.00) is owned and was bred by Alfred Ross and Ray Campbell Jr.

The second division saw Matty Athearn send Me Too Baby ( Muscle Hill -Baby Shaq) off the gate to the front where he opened up a four-length lead at the quarter. They maintained a gapped advantage at every station before cruising home a winner in a career best tying 1:58.2.

Me Too Baby

Me Too Baby ($2.80) has now won two races in a row for owner/breeder Thomas Dillon and trainer Gretchen Athearn.

The Massachusetts Sire Stakes continue at Plainridge Park on Sunday (Oct. 4) with the second leg of the 3-year-olds and on Monday (Oct. 5) when the 2-year-olds reconvene. Post time for both days is 2 p.m.

Regular racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Thursday (Oct. 1) with post time also at 2 p.m.