Young Queensland harness racing driver Dannielle McMullen will be politely passing up any celebration drinks this month.

Dannielle, of Alberton, 40 minutes from the famous Gold Coast, has joined the challenge to ‘Go Dry this July’ and raise much-needed funds for people affected by cancer.

“I’ve always thought about doing it – and I’m now so happy that I’m actually a part of it,” she said.

And offering plenty of support is her partner, well known trainer Ryan Veivers, who was one of the first to kick in with a $200 donation.

Dannielle describes herself as a social drinker, with the odd cocktail and wine her usual tipples.

“I’m certainly not a big drinker, but over the past few months prior to the challenge I probably had a few extras, being stuck at home and not going out during the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

The money raised over the month will go toward making difficult times that little bit easier for cancer patients, their families and carers.

This could mean access to an informative voice, specialist nursing services, therapy programs or the provision of a bed close to treatment centres.

Dannielle said raising funds for the ‘Go Dry this July’ challenge was something close to her heart.

“We lost Ryan’s dad Peter last year through cancer and there’s been quite a few other family members affected by the disease,” she said.

“The support I’ve so far received has been enormous, and I just hope it continues.”

Dannielle has so far raised nearly $500 for the cause, and said she made a pledge at the beginning of the challenge that if she broke the rules and had a drink, she would match the total of promised donations.

“But there’s no way known that will be happening, I can guarantee it. If there’s one thing I like as much as a drink, it’s saving my hard-earnt dollars! I just won’t be slipping up,” she said.

Dannielle is one of more than 37,000 people who have agreed to go dry and $5.1M has so far been raised.

The harness racing industry has been urged to get behind Dannielle in this important fund-raiser and donate by going to dryjuly.com and search for Dannielle McMullen.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura