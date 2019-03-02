Dapper Dude still rolling

WASHINGTON, PA, March 1, 2019 -- Continuing his impressive roll, Dapper Dude rode a pocket trip to victory in Friday's $18,000 Preferred Pace at The Meadows, giving the 10-year-old millionaire four wins and three seconds in his last seven starts.

The front-ending Stride Of Pride didn't go down easily, clicking off the last quarter in 27.2. But under the encouragement of Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., Dapper Dude went a tick faster, downing Stride Of Pride by a neck in 1:52.1 over a "good" surface. The first-over New Evidence completed the ticket. Tim Twaddle trains the son of The Panderosa -Dress To Suggest, whose career earnings now total $1,333,270, for Micki Rae Stables. Aaron Merriman, trainer Ron Burke and Wrenn each fashioned a triple on the 13-raee card.

Hall Sweeps Wednesday Features with Maewegonow, Medusa

Seizing the opportunity when the heavy favorite broke near the quarter, Maewegonow powered to the lead from third and pulled off the 8-1 upset in Wednesday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot.

Once 1-2 favorite Misslarose jumped it off and cleared to the outside, Tony Hall had Maewegonow on the move. The 5-year-old daughter of Deweycheatumnhowe-Mauresmo triumphed in 1:55.4, 1-3/4 lengths better than the rallying Cherry Pie, with the pocket-sitting Dirty Secret third. Richard Perfido conditions Maewegonow, who lifted her lifetime bankroll to $294,051, for Thomas Mattingly.

In Wednesday's companion feature, the $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace, Medusa overwhelmed Camera Lady with a quick backside burst and went on to a convincing victory in 1:55.4. Keystone Riptide was second, beaten 1-3/4 lengths, with Circle The Page third. Camera Lady finished last in the field of four and saw her three-race winning streak snapped.

Hall steered Medusa for trainer Randy Bendis, who owns the 8-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight -Mythical with Pollack Racing LLC. Medusa now boasts $881,743 in career earnings. Merriman and Hall each enjoyed a four-bagger on the 13-race card.

Ellasen Rebounds, Takes Tuesday Feature

Rebounding from an uncharacteristically dull performance, Ellasen stalked Touchamatic from the pocket, then brushed by her late to capture Tuesday's feature, a $13,000 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

Ellasen finished eighth in her most recent start and never left the cones. But she was sharp Tuesday for Dave Palone, downing Touchamatic by 1/2 length in 1:52.4, with Ubettorbeturlife third. Dirk Simpson trains the 5-year-old daughter of Big Bad John-So Very Nice, who kicked her career earnings up to $177,998, for Peter Karras and William Tortoriello. Hall piloted three winners on the 13-race program.

Call For Justice Wins in the Wind; Palone Gets 5-Bagger

Call For Justice had to work hard for the lead, and he drifted out in the lane, but he was strong enough to secure the victory in Sunday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot.

On a day when horses battled wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, Call For Justice put the field away with a 27.1 third quarter for Palone en route to a 1:58 mile over a "good" surface. The first-over Northern Skyway was second, 1-1/4 lengths back, while early leader Media Buzz earned show. Burke trains Call For Justice, a 7-year-old son of Justice Hall-Mika's Mazurka who pushed his career bankroll to $557,757, for Burke Racing Stable. Palone garnered five wins and Mike Wilder three on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Sunday, when the program features a $2,798.30 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.