Darlene Hanover dominant in Jim Doherty

06:54 AM 09 Aug 2020 NZST
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A first-over grind proved no problem for even-money harness racing favorite Darlene Hanover, who dashed away in the stretch to win the $350,300 Jim Doherty Memorial for 2-year-old trotting fillies on Saturday (Aug. 8) at The Meadowlands.
 
In his fourth victory on the day, Queensland native Andy McCarthy floated Darlene Hanover off the gate while Ixia Maculata S barreled for the lead from post eight into a :27.1 first quarter. May Karp raced in second as her stablemate Mazzarati rolled first-over towards the front and cleared command midway up the backstretch. At that point, Altar, the second choice at 3-1, galloped while uncovered heading to a :56.3 half.
 
Darlene Hanover ventured into the far turn with no cover, racing sixth, and began to advance towards Mazzarati. By three-quarters in 1:26.3, Darlene Hanover ranged to within a length of command and soon downed the tiring pacesetter at the head of the stretch. The Chapter Seven-Danielle Hanover filly strolled through the lane in progress to a 1:55.1 victory while chased by Material Girl, who rallied from third-over to take second. Ineffable closed for third.
 
 
 
"I actually didn't think I would see the inside," McCarthy said of Darlene Hanover's overland grind to victory. "The way it worked out, I was happy to be first-over. I didn't really use all of her the first half, so I kept going up there and I could just hang onto her until the head of the stretch, and she turned around nice."
 
Darlene Hanover won her second race from four starts and has earned $188,700 for Yankeeland Partners LLP. Brett Bittle conditions the filly who paid $4.00 to win.
 
by Ray Cotolo, for the Hambletonian Society
