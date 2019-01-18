Q+ Prix de Douvres at Vincennes

January 17, 2019 - The Quinte+ event of this day was the Prix de Douvres (purse 45,000€, 2700 meters, 17 starters) at Vincennes with victory to the 2.9/1 second choice Darling Berry (6f Prince Gede -Osaka Berry) reined by Alexandre Abrivard for harness racing owner/trainer Jean Michel Bazire.

The winner was timed in 1.13kr and secured career victory seven in 28 starts now for 160,490€ earned.

7.5/1 Douceur du Chene (6f Quif de Villeneuve ) with Jean Robert Declercq up on the Julien LeMer trainee that Claude Guedj owns.

18/1 Diva du Granit (6g Prodigious ) was third for pilot Anthony Barrier.

The exact order top five was completed by 2.2/1 favorite Dentella Bella and 16/1 Dascalia.

The exact order payoff was 6,468.40€ to the 81 winning ticket holders.

Darling Berry

Today also trotting action was at Cagnes sur Mer with the feature being the Prix Jag de Bellouet (purse 36,000€, 2700 meters autostart, 16 starters).

The 17/1 outsider American Dollar (9m Rocklyn -Netchka d’Orgeres) scored for owner Ecurie du Vieux Chene, trainer Romuald Maurice and teamster Laurent Guy Richard.

Race time was 1.15.7kr by this now 13 time career winner in 98 starts for 276,060 earned.

Second was 5.3/1 Brasil de Bailly (8g Baccarat du Pont ) and driver Yannick Alain Briand with third to 1.9/1 favorite Beerscott (8m General du Pommeau ) handled by Arnaud A. Chavatte.

American Dollar

On the weekend there are numerous groupe level featured events including Sunday’s 650,000€ Prix de Cornulier. 15 top monte performers will be at the start including Bilibili and Traders.

January 20, 2019 C4 - PRIX DE CORNULIER 650 000€

Groupe I - Monté - 2700m - Grande piste Course Internationale

There are four other Gr. II and Gr. III contests on Sunday following two on Saturday. Some of the recent exceptional performers on display in the Sunday races are Fubria, Eclipse Danica, Direct Way and Feeling Cash.

Thomas H. Hicks