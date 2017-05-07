Day At The Track

Upset winner of €240,000 Criterium 4Ans

06:46 AM 07 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Darling de Reux
Darling de Reux and connections
Le Trot Photo

May 6, 2017 - David Thomain piloted 15.3/1 Darling de Reux (4f Prodigious-Queen Jet) through the heavy rain to a 1.12.2kr timed harness racing victory in the Gr. I Prix Criterium 4Ans at Vincennes (purse €240,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters, Quinte+ event).

The winning mare, now with eight career victories in 14 starts for €316,210 earned, was three lengths up on 19/1 Draft Life (4f Ubriacio-Maflymede) reined by Eric Raffin for breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron. 131/1 Dragon des Racques (4m Love You-Quinete des Racques) was third for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. 12/1 Dawana was fourth ahead of 74/1 Drole d’Espoir. 3.4/1 Django Riff was sixth and Dijon was seventh. 

This classic test for FR four year olds illustrated the pageantry, competitiveness and audience enthusiasm, despite weather conditions, of the Groupe I action at Vincennes.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Lord Cromwell rules in $143,737 Dexter Cup
07-May-2017 11:05 AM NZST
Second annual Spring Beer Fest
07-May-2017 09:05 AM NZST
Walner impressive in 2017 debut
07-May-2017 06:05 AM NZST
Sell a Bit N wins $55,000 Distaff Derby
06-May-2017 22:05 PM NZST
When racing means more than Derby Day
06-May-2017 21:05 PM NZST
B Yoyo scores in Big M feature
06-May-2017 20:05 PM NZST
Buckeye Stallion Series kicks off
06-May-2017 19:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News