Upset winner of €240,000 Criterium 4Ans

May 6, 2017 - David Thomain piloted 15.3/1 Darling de Reux (4f Prodigious -Queen Jet) through the heavy rain to a 1.12.2kr timed harness racing victory in the Gr. I Prix Criterium 4Ans at Vincennes (purse €240,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters, Quinte+ event).

The winning mare, now with eight career victories in 14 starts for €316,210 earned, was three lengths up on 19/1 Draft Life (4f Ubriacio -Maflymede) reined by Eric Raffin for breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron. 131/1 Dragon des Racques (4m Love You -Quinete des Racques) was third for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. 12/1 Dawana was fourth ahead of 74/1 Drole d’Espoir. 3.4/1 Django Riff was sixth and Dijon was seventh.

This classic test for FR four year olds illustrated the pageantry, competitiveness and audience enthusiasm, despite weather conditions, of the Groupe I action at Vincennes.

Thomas H. Hicks