Dashing Quaker Jet filly claims crown

Debut stallion Quaker Jet showed that anything dad Love You can do he can do, if not better, then equally impressively at the Australasian Breeders Crown Finals night at Melton on the weekend.



After Love You’s star Kiwi son Ultimate Stride had demolished a field of Australasia’s top 2YO trotting colt and geldings, his best French son Quaker Jet produced Im Ready Jet to power away from the best 2YO fillies to win by 20m and claim the top fillies crown.



Trained by Anton Golino and driven by Glen Craven, Im Ready Jet was patiently driven through from the second line to sit behind Dizzysjet, another by Quaker Jet, on the running line.



With 400m to go Craven released the brakes on Im Ready Jet and she accelerated three wide around the bend, surging clear in the straight and going on to win with a flourish from favourite Jaxnme.



In blustery conditions Im Ready Jet stopped the clock in a time of 2.48.2 (a mile rate of 2.00.9) with her plugs still intact, nearly a second quicker than Ultimate Stride’s winning time in the colt's final.



It was the striking juvenile filly’s third win on the trot, coming after a Breeders Crown heat win in which Quaker Jet sired the first three home.



Unfortunately, the second-placed horse in the race, Imamaorijet was a late scratching from the final after injuring herself in the float on the way to the track.



Meanwhile Im Ready Jet’s half sister Imsettogo, by Haras des Trotteurs resident French sire Used To Me, finished a very good fourth in the 3YO Trotting Fillies Final, being just nosed out of a place on the line.



Quaker Jet’s sire Love You has long been seen as a great source of top juvenile talent, where the likes of Paramount King and Monbet have won the Gp1 NZ Harness Jewels 2YO Ruby, while Habibi Inta, Habibti and Enghien have also won

NZ Group races at 2.



Yabby Dam Racing stablemate, All Cashed Up, by another French sire in Ready Cash, was second in the Breeders Crown 3YO Trotting Colts and Geldings final.



Caption: Glen Craven wins crown with a flourish on Im Ready Jet.

Dave Sanders