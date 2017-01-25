Date and time for USTA debate announced

10:56 AM 25 Jan 2017 NZDT
Elkton, MD -- Post Time with Mike and Mike presented by BetAmerica is excited to announce that the date and time for the USTA Presidential Debate have been finalized. The harness racing debate will be on February 16, 2017 at 7:30 PM.

The debate will feature the current candidates Ryan Macedonio, Joe Pennacchio and Russell Williams and will also include any other candidates that submit their applications by the January 27th deadline.

The moderators of the debate will be Mike Carter and Mike Bozich, co-hosts of the popular Post Time with Mike and Mike harness radio program. The debate will last approximately 90 minutes and be divided into six segments of fifteen minutes each. The topics will be determined by Mike and Mike, with input from all parts of the harness racing universe.

Each segment will begin with a question to a candidate. The others will have an opportunity to respond. There will be a time limit on all responses, much like in the United States Presidential debates.

Fans are encouraged to submit questions to Post Time with Mike and Mike by visiting www.posttimewithmikeandmike.com.
 
By Michael Carter, for Post Time with Mike and Mike
 
