Date and time for USTA debate announced





The debate will feature the current candidates Ryan Macedonio, Joe Pennacchio and Russell Williams and will also include any other candidates that submit their applications by the January 27th deadline.



The moderators of the debate will be Mike Carter and Mike Bozich, co-hosts of the popular Post Time with Mike and Mike harness radio program. The debate will last approximately 90 minutes and be divided into six segments of fifteen minutes each. The topics will be determined by Mike and Mike, with input from all parts of the harness racing universe.



Each segment will begin with a question to a candidate. The others will have an opportunity to respond. There will be a time limit on all responses, much like in the United States Presidential debates.



By Michael Carter, for Post Time with Mike and Mike

