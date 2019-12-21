Day At The Track

Date set for inaugural Mohawk Million

07:44 AM 21 Dec 2019 NZDT
WEG-MohawkMillion Dec20.jpg
MILTON, ON - December 20, 2019 - Woodbine Entertainment today announced the date for the inaugural Mohawk Million, to be contested in 2020 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The $1 million (USD) race for two-year-old trotters will headline a $2.5 million-plus card on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The $850,000 (estimated) Metro Pace and $540,000 (estimated) She's A Great Lady will also take place on September 26 to showcase harness racing's finest two-year-olds.

The Mohawk Million follows a buy-in formula with nine of 10 slots in the race available for purchase. The tenth and final spot will be awarded to the connections of the 2020 William Wellwood Memorial winner at no cost. The William Wellwood Memorial is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2020, two-weeks prior to the Mohawk Million.

A slot in the Mohawk Million costs $110,000 (USD) and is considered an entity, which may be sold, traded or leased.

Slot payments have been split into two $55,000 installments. The first payment is due February 18, 2020 with the second payment due June 1, 2020.

Any interested parties seeking more information on the Mohawk Million may contact Bill McLinchey, Director of Racing, at bmclinchey@woodbine.com.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

 

