Date set for Goshen Yearling Sale

Middletown, NY--- Goshen Standardbred Horse Sales has announced that the 2019 Goshen Yearling Sale will be held on Sunday (Sept. 8) at the Mark Ford Training Center in Middletown, NY. The date marks the fifth anniversary of the sale that has grown into the pre-eminent harness racing outlet for buying New York bred trotters and pacers within the Empire State.

The Goshen Yearling Sale has annually offered high quality stock from top breeders that include Hanover Shoe Farms, Winbak Farm, Blue Chip Farm, Concord Stud, Cameo Hills Farm and Boxwood Farm and has presented well-bred yearlings that are eligible to the lucrative New York Sire Stakes program each year. The sale has grown into the state's preferred Standarbreds yearling venue for both the buyer and consignor.

"We are excited to announce this year's date and to get things rolling towards another great sale" said Mark Ford, President of the Goshen Standardbred Horse Sales Co. "Last year's sale was a great success and many of the horses purchased there will be making their raceway debuts only a few months from now in preparation for stakes season."

Some notable stakes-winning alumni of the Goshen Yearling Sale from the last two years include Clear Idea (American Ideal-Glass Maker 1:50.4, $463,546), Scuola Hanover (A Rocknroll Dance-So Artsi 1:50.4, $234,558), Natalie Hanover (Chapter Seven-Nanticoke Hanover 1:54.1, $189,305), Rootin Tootin (Roll With Joe-Wild Retreat 1:51.2, $185,287), Venier Hanover (Well Said-Valmctorian 1:53.3, $154,300), Shes A Billionair (Artiscape-She's Game 1:54.3, $145,618), Ostro Hanover (Betterthancheddar-Ozmopolitan 1:52.1, $134,156), Teasin N Pleasin (Cr Excalibur-Brontease 1:58, $121,745), Box Of Luck (Lucky Chucky-New DVD 1:56h, $105,625) and Major Blake (Art Major-Bet Your Life 1:51.4, $84,408).

The sales facility is located at 90 Slaughter Road, Middletown, NY, which is within a ninety-minute drive of many major race tracks and training centers in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, making it a very convenient location to buy your next champion.

All information regarding the fifth annual Goshen Yearling Sale will be available at www.goshenyearlingsale.com when it becomes available.

For any other inquiries please contact Mark Ford directly at 973-568-3253 (cell) or by email at fordstable@frontiernet.net .